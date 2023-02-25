Politics

Adityanath lashes out at Akhilesh over MLA murder witness's death

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 25, 2023, 09:26 pm 3 min read

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath locked horns with Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav in the UP Assembly on Saturday over the recent killing of a key witness in the 2005 murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal. During the heated Assembly session, Adityanath also reportedly remarked, "Mafiyaon ko mitti me mila denge (will turn the mafias into dust)."

Why does this story matter?

The UP CM's reaction comes just a day after Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the BSP MLA murder case, was shot dead in broad daylight just outside his residence in Prayagraj.

As per reports, he was attacked as soon as he came out of his car in front of his house.

This triggered a massive row in the state.

We'll not spare these mafias: Adityanath

Reiterating his government's "zero-tolerance policy" on the mafias, Adityanath accused the SP of nurturing the suspect—ex-MP Atiq Ahmed—in Umesh's killing. He said, "Government is working on the incident of Prayagraj on the basis of zero-tolerance policy. But the criminal who was involved in the incident, was he not nurtured by Samajwadi Party?" "Was he not made MP by SP? We'll not spare these mafias."

UP government won't let 'mafia raj' prevail: Adityanath

Speaking about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government's move to end mafia raj, Adityanath added, "The mafia who has done this act is absconding from the state today, whoever the mafia may be, our government will not let 'mafia raj' prevail in the state."

Yadav's response to Adityanath's allegations

Meanwhile, SP chief Yadav responded to the UP CM's allegations by saying, "The way bombs were hurdled yesterday, it is clear that this government has completely failed and a gang war-like situation has developed (in the state)." "Is this Ramrajya where guns are being fired openly? The police is a complete failure, and BJP is responsible," he told news agency ANI.

Here's how Yadav responded to Adityanath's remarks

2005 murder case prime witness shot dead

Umesh, the main witness in the 2005 BSP MLA murder﻿ case, was shot dead outside his Prayagraj residence on Friday. He was rushed to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital with numerous severe injuries, where he succumbed during treatment, the police said. In the incident, one of Umesh's bodyguards was also shot and he later succumbed to his bullet wounds in the hospital.

Crude bombs used for attack: Prayagraj Police

As per Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma, Umesh was attacked with crude bombs on Friday evening. There was reportedly a sudden rise of a smoke cloud at the site as the crude bombs were hurled. This triggered a state of panic outside Umesh's residence as numerous people started running for safety away from the site of the attack, Sharma said.

More than half dozen people detained so far

The Prayagraj Police chief also revealed that efforts were also being made to identify the assailants with the help of CCTV footage from the area. According to several media reports, the police have so far detained more than half a dozen individuals, including two sons of former MP Ahmed, for the murder of Umesh.