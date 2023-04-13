India

Umesh Pal murder: Atiq Ahmed sent to 14-day judicial custody

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 13, 2023, 05:04 pm 1 min read

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf sent to 14-day judicial custody

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother, Khalid Azim, more popularly known as Ashraf, have been sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the murder case of Umesh Pal on Thursday. They both appeared before a Prayagraj court earlier in the day amid heavy security and remained in the court for more than two hours as the proceedings continued.