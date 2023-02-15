Delhi

New Noida metro-line to run parallel to Noida-Greater Noida Expressway

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 15, 2023, 03:34 pm 3 min read

New Noida metro line will run parallel to Noida-Greater Noida Expressway

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is set to get the detailed project report (DPR) for the metro line between Botanical Garden and Noida Sector 142 by March. While eight metro stations have been suggested for this route, their locations and names are being finalized. Per reports, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and NMRC officials are currently working with consultants to finalize the stations.

Why does this story matter?

This new metro line is reportedly set to run parallel to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Furthermore, one foot over the bridge will also be made to provide easy connectivity to the internal vehicles.

Additionally, this new metro route will allow commuters from Noida and Greater Noida to reach the national capital quickly and more easily.

Know about the new Noida metro line

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation had initially planned to build 11 stations, but it later changed the number to eight. It is learned that the Botanical Garden Metro Station is set to function as the interlink point for those coming to Noida and Greater Noida from Delhi. More than 10 lakh passengers are expected to travel on the route each month.

Details on the eight new metro stations

Recently, the Noida administration and metro officials chaired a meeting to discuss providing different amenities to commuters. After a meeting between the NMRC and DMRC next week, the locations of the eight new metro stations will be determined. Per reports, the new metro line will start from Noida Sector 142, go through Sectors 91, 97, 98, and 125, and end at the Botanical Garden.

What is the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway?

The six-lane Noida-Greater Noida Expressway highway links Noida to Greater Noida and is currently under expansion to International Airport, Taj Economic Zone, and Aviation Hub proposed to be built along the Yamuna Expressway. The 24.53km long expressway was built at Rs. 400 crore to relieve the congestion on the old Delhi-Agra National Highway (NH-2) and runs through cities like Ballabhgarh, Palwal, and Faridabad.

Noida authority, DMRC working to resolve another issue for commuters

Following discussions with the DMRC, the Noida administration announced on Saturday that it would be removing the footbridge pillar in the middle of the road near Noida's Sector 52 metro station. Notably, this footbridge pillar is the source of massive traffic congestion on Captain Shashikant Sharma Road. The Noida administration and DMRC have already written to each other to solve the issue.

Official statement on the matter

"It was built and opened for the public after duly obtaining all necessary permissions/approvals from the authorities concerned. When the FOB was constructed, the said pillar was located away from the carriageway on the median between the carriageway of the main road and the service road and was not causing any obstruction to the flow of traffic," TimesNow quoted a press release as saying.

Pillar was constructed before underpass was built: Noida authority

The Noida administration stated that the pillar was constructed on the service road before the underpass was built. This was due to the area needing a six-lane underpass in 2021 amid the heavy traffic congestion; however, it's now in the middle of the road.