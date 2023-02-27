India

Umesh Pal murder case: Accused shot dead in police encounter

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 27, 2023, 07:15 pm 2 min read

The UP Police shot dead a key accused in the killing of Umesh Pal, a witness to BSP MLA Raju Pal's murder in 2005

The Uttar Pradesh Police shot dead a key accused in the killing of Umesh Pal, a witness to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal's murder in 2005, in an alleged encounter. The incident occurred at Nehru Park in Dhoomanjanj near Prayagraj, where accused Arbaz was shot in the chest. Inspector Rajesh Maurya was shot in the arm and a constable sustained injuries.

Why does this story matter?

On Friday, Umesh Pal was shot dead in broad daylight just outside his residence in Prayagraj while he was getting out of his SUV.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former state CM, Akhilesh Yadav, for sheltering the suspect, former MP Atiq Ahmed, in Pal's murder.

He vowed to wipe out the mafia from the state.

Arbaz was allegedly driving the car when Pal was murdered

Reportedly, the district police and UP Police's Special Operations Group were involved in the encounter. After the encounter, Arbaz was taken to the hospital but was declared brought dead. The police said that Arbaz was driving the same car that was used for Pal's murder. Pal was returning home from Allahabad High Court when he was attacked.

UP Police has initiated action against gangsters, mafia: ADG

Prayagraj, UP| Arbaaz died during treatment in the hospital. UP administration & police have initiated a campaign against all such miscreants, gangsters & mafias. To also take action against those protecting such people: ADG law &order Prashant Kumar — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2023

Atiq Ahmed, brother Azim named as accused in Pal's murder

Prayagraj police chief Ramit Sharma said that two bombs were hurled at the car and Pal was shot using a small firearm. The police have named Ahmed and his brother, MLA Khalid Azim alias Ashraf as accused in Pal's murder case.

Raju Pal was shot down in 2005 to avenge defeat

The Allahabad West seat was left vacant after Ahmed, then SP member, became an MP in 2004. Raju Pal contested the 2004 UP Assembly elections on a BSP ticket and won the Allahabad West seat by drubbing Azim. Pal was reportedly chased and gunned down in broad daylight to avenge the electoral defeat. Pal was also said to be Ahmed's aide at one point.