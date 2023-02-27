India

Telangana: Woman doctor who attempted suicide due to harassment dies

Written by Chanshimla Varah Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Feb 27, 2023, 07:08 pm 3 min read

Preethi, a first-year postgraduate medical student died in Hyderabad on Sunday night, four days after she allegedly attempted suicide

A 26-year-old postgraduate medical student from Telangana's Warangal, who was being treated at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, after allegedly attempting suicide a few days ago, died on Sunday, doctors said. According to the police, the woman reportedly attempted suicide on Wednesday (February 22) at a state-run hospital in Warangal after being harassed by a senior doctor at Kakatiya Medical College (KMC).

Woman told father about alleged harasser

The woman, identified as Preethi, reportedly told her father over the phone last Monday that her superior, Dr. Mohammad Saif, was harassing her to work extra hours. He did not even allow her to use the restroom during duty hours at the state-run Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) Hospital. Following the call, her father called the Mattewada Police and asked them to look into it.

Preethi went into depression following harassment

According to the Deccan Chronicle, Preethi went into depression as a result of the torture. She had allegedly Googled succinylcholine chloride injection, a general anesthesia adjunct. A needle was also discovered by cops in the hospital room where postgraduate doctors sleep. However, it is unclear whether Preethi administered the shot. Her blood samples were sent for a toxicology test, and the results were awaited.

Accused arrested under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act

On Friday, the Mattewada Police arrested Saif, who was charged with violating the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Anti-Ragging Act. Reportedly, he had been harassing Preethi since December 2022, a month after she joined postgraduate anesthesia. He was transferred to Khammam Jail after being produced before the III Judicial First Class Magistrate in Warangal, according to Warangal Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath.

Family, organizations demand justice for Preethi

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased woman protested at the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad, where she was being treated. Reports also said that mild tension prevailed at the hospital since Sunday evening, as student groups and civil society organizations have raised slogans demanding justice for Preethi.

State government announced ex gratia of Rs. 10 lakh

Meanwhile, as an ex gratia, the state government has announced a Rs. 10 lakh compensation for Preethi. "We were hoping for Preethi to come back healthy, but she went to the world of no return. The state government stands by her family," Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao said in a statement on Sunday. Preethi was a student at Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal.

Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors, and its contact number is 18602662345.