India

UP: Dense fog causes vehicle pile-up on Greater Noida highway

UP: Dense fog causes vehicle pile-up on Greater Noida highway

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 19, 2022, 03:48 pm 2 min read

Fog-related road deaths accounted for 16% of the total fatalities in 2017

Low visibility due to dense fog reportedly caused several vehicles to collide in a pile-up on the Greater Noida Eastern Peripheral Highway (EPH) in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. Two cars were severely damaged while many sustained injuries, Dadri Police Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar said, per ANI. However, nobody was seriously hurt. Locals informed the police about the accident who then rushed to the site.

Why does this story matter?

Data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways shows the number of deaths related to accidents due to fog rising every year.

In 2014, the number of fatalities due to fog-related accidents was 5,886. By 2017, the number had grown to 11,090, recording a nearly 100% surge.

Notably, UP topped the 2017 list with over 3,300 deaths, followed by Bihar, Haryana, and Punjab.

No one was injured seriously

After reaching the accident site, the police immediately called medical help. High levels of air pollutants result in smog, which leads to frequent accidents in winter in Delhi-NCR, which has many high-speed roads. Videos from the incident surfaced on social media, where some pointed out cops should be equipped with LED indicators, as they could be seen using tree branches to alert incoming vehicles.

Half a dozen vehicles involved in collision

Back-to-back accidents reported from West UP

The Greater Noida EPH pile-up incident comes just a day after three were killed and 10 were injured when a bus rammed into another stationary one on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near Sector 157 on Sunday. Earlier on Saturday, three persons were killed and four were critically injured when the car they were traveling in collided with a bluebuck and overturned in UP's Basti district.