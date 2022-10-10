Politics

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

Written by Shikha Chaudhry Edited by Prateek Talukdar Oct 10, 2022, 11:07 am 3 min read

Yadav faced severe difficulty in breathing and developed a urinary tract infection after which he was shifted to the ICU last week

The Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away shortly after 8:15 am on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 82. His son Akhilesh Yadav informed people about his demise through the party's official Twitter handle. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and had been on life-saving drugs. May his soul rest in peace.

Twitter Post His son Akhilesh informed about his demise

मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे - श्री अखिलेश यादव — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

Details Yadav was admitted to Medanta in August

Yadav had been undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital since August 22. On October 3, he was rushed to the ICU after his health deteriorated due to kidney complications and breathing issues. His son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple, and other family members visited him at the time. To recall, Yadav's second wife, Sadhna Gupta, died in July, battling a lung infection.

Information He was on live-saving drugs, put on ventilator

Yadav had a urinary tract infection and was put on a ventilator. Praying for his recovery, his supporters earlier organized a yajna at his native village Saifai in UP's Etawah district. Last week, PM Narendra Modi called up Akhilesh to inquire about Yadav's health and offered help, too. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leaders Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi also prayed for his recovery.

PM's condolences Yadav widely admired as humble, grounded leader: Modi

PM Modi on Monday condoled Yadav's demise, calling him a "remarkable personality." He tweeted, "Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people's problems." "He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia," the prime minister said.

Background Yadav had an illustrious political career

Yadav had served as the CM of Uttar Pradesh thrice, was elected to UP's Assembly 10 times, and was a seven-time Lok Sabha MP. The sitting Mainpuri MP was first elected as an MLA in 1967 when he was 28. He founded the SP in 1992. Notably, he also served as the Defence Minister (1996-98) under prime ministers HD Deve Gowda and IK Gujral.

Almost became PM Yadav came close to being enthroned as PM

To note, Yadav came very close to becoming the PM in 1996 as his name was floated when the Union Front was about to form the government. However, the move was opposed by Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, per Outlook. Over the last few years, the former Union minister gradually withdrew from political activities as Akhilesh became the SP's new face.