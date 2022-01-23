Politics

UP elections: India's tallest man, Dharmendra Pratap Singh, joins SP

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jan 23, 2022

Dharmendra Pratap Singh joined the party in the presence of SP leaders, including the party's chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Dharmendra Pratap Singh, said to be India's tallest man, joined Samajwadi Party on Saturday ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Singh joined the party in the presence of SP leaders, including the party's chief Akhilesh Yadav. SP's state President Naresh Uttam Patel announced Singh's arrival into the party, saying this would make the party "stronger."

Context Why does this story matter?

Dharmendra Pratap Singh's name is mentioned in the Guinness World Records.

His arrival into the SP fold comes as several prominent leaders from UP's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have joined the party.

Since Singh creates a buzz wherever he goes with people wanting to click selfies with him, the move will likely help SP's poll campaign.

Quote 'Singh expressed faith in policies of SP'

The SP announced its move to welcome Singh via Twitter on Saturday saying, "Expressing faith in the policies of the Samajwadi Party and the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav, today Dharmendra Pratap Singh of Pratapgarh joined the Samajwadi Party."

Details Who is Dharmendra Pratap Singh?

(Photo credit: Facebook/Dharmendra Pratap Singh)

Singh—a resident of Pratapgarh's Narharpur Kasiyahi village—has a height of 8 ft 1 inch, 11 inches short of the current world record. While this is his official debut in politics, he was reportedly affiliated with the SP and remained an attraction during campaigns. Earlier, Singh used to go to Delhi and Mumbai to allow people to click photos with him for a living.

Issues Being 'tallest' comes with its own setbacks

Singh had once said while his height makes him famous, it is also a hindrance in his life. No one wants to marry him and neither does anyone give him any job, he had said. He also said his height restricts him from entering offices and buildings. After an accident in 2013, he had also undergone hip replacement surgery in 2019.

UP UP going to polls next month

Assembly elections in UP will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. It is expected to be a four-corner fight among the ruling BJP, Opposition SP, Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP had won 325 of the 403 state assembly seats in 2017, however, it now faces a stiff challenge from Yadav's SP.