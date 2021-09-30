UP businessman death: Wife alleges cover-up, questions cops' role

According to the Gorakhpur Police, the businessman died after falling inside his hotel room.

The wife of Kanpur-based businessman Manish Kumar Gupta, who allegedly died in a police raid, alleged that her husband was killed by police officers. In a video, the victim's wife, Meenakshi, pleaded for justice and accused the police and hotel staff of a cover-up. The police claimed Gupta died after he fell and injured himself in his hotel room in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Details

What did victim's wife say?

In the video, Meenakshi can be seen pleading for justice, accusing the police and the hotel staff of covering up her husband's alleged murder. "My husband was murdered in that hotel. He was killed by a policeman," she said. "There was no blood on the scene even though my husband was beaten bloody...His friends said...there was blood everywhere...but the hotel staff cleaned it up."

Information

Family puts forth 3 demands

Speaking to India Today, Meenakshi said that the family has three demands: the case be transferred to Kanpur (where the victim's family lives), and that the family be given Rs. 50 lakh as financial compensation along with a job by the Yogi Adityanath government.

Twitter Post

The wife of the businessman who was killed in Gorakhpur police raid alleges he was murdered a cover-up is being done. A video of cops trying to convince the family to not go ahead with the case has also come out. Is this alleged cover-up being done on @myogiadityanath's orders! pic.twitter.com/j5XK7GGuo9 — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) September 30, 2021

Latest

Another video shows authorities telling family not to file case

In another video, District Magistrate Vijay Karan Anand can be heard telling the victim's family, "I'm requesting you like an elder brother. After a court case, you will not believe, it takes years in court." Gorakhpur SSP Vipin Tada is heard saying, "They went in uniform and that's why I am listening to you...You asked for them to be suspended and I did that."

Twitter Post

ये आदित्यनाथ सरकार के अधिकारी हैं।

कह रहे हैं “FIR न लिखवाओ वरना सालों साल केस चलेगा”

SP महोदय खुद मान रहे हैं “पुलिसवालों का पहले से कोई झगड़ा तो था नही” मतलब साफ़ है की एक निर्दोष व्यक्ति की बिना किसी जुर्म के हत्या कर दी गई। तो FIR क्यों नही? न्याय कैसे मिलेगा? pic.twitter.com/JvD2Fqnyrh — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) September 29, 2021

Suspension

6 cops suspended so far

Meanwhile, six policemen—including the Station House Officer of Ramgarhtal police station—have been suspended in connection with the case. A murder case under IPC Section 302 has also been registered against the six cops. However, no arrests have been made so far. SSP Tada has assured the victim's family in Kanpur that the suspended cops will not be reinstated until they get a clean chit.

Information

Autopsy shows 5x4 cm injury to victim's head

The post-mortem report of the victim found a 5x4 cm injury to the middle of Gupta's head, which reportedly led to his death. Stick marks were found on his right arm along with injuries to his left eyelid.

Incident

Gupta was dragged out of room by cops: Witness

The victim was at a hotel in Gorakhpur along with two others. Harveer Singh, who was present in the room, told reporters that around 12:30 am five-seven policemen came knocking at their hotel room door. He said the cops first slapped him and took him outside. "A while later, I saw Manish was being dragged out...There was blood all over his face."