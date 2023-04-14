India

Umesh Pal murder case: Cops tried capturing Asad, Maksudan alive

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 14, 2023, 01:03 pm 3 min read

UP police tried to capture Maksudan and Asad alive, FIR showed

The team of Uttar Pradesh Police that killed Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his close associate Ghulam Maksudan in an encounter on Thursday morning reportedly tried to capture both wanted criminals alive, as per the FIR in the case. The two men had allegedly opened fire on the police first and were killed in "retaliatory firing," reported the news outlet India Today.

Why does this story matter?

Both Asad and Maksudan were wanted for the murder of Umesh Pal, a primary witness in the 2005 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal murder case.

In 2006, Ahmed reportedly kidnapped Umesh and forced him to make a statement in his favor.

Umesh then filed a case against him; however, he was shot dead on February 24, and Ahmed became the prime accused.

Asad, Maksudan killed after firing back at police: Report

Headed by deputy SPs Navendu and Vimal, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) reportedly surrounded Asad and Maksudan and asked them to surrender. The accused, who carried a bounty of Rs. 5 lakh each, started firing at the police, resulting in the deaths of both accused. Reports also suggested that the police recovered sophisticated foreign-made weapons from Asad and Maksudan.

Preparations underway for Asad's burial

According to the news outlet News18, Asad's body will be handed over to his family in Jhansi after the post-mortem on Friday. It is learned that Asad's grave is being dug in the same cemetery in Prayagraj's Kasari Masari village where his grandfather was laid to rest. Meanwhile, reports also suggested that jailed Ahmed will not be permitted to attend his son's burial.

Here's how Ahmed and Umesh's family reacted to Asad's death

On Thursday, a Prayagraj court sent Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, also known as Khalid Azim, to 14-day judicial custody concerning the triple murders of lawyer Umesh and his two police bodyguards. Ahmed reportedly broke down in court after learning that his son Asad was killed. Meanwhile, Umesh's wife and mother thanked UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and claimed that "justice has been served."

Ahmed's killing was 183rd encounter since 2017

As per a report in the news outlet Indian Express, Asad's killing is the 183rd encounter since the Adityanath-led government came to power in March 2017. The report also claimed that this was the third encounter in the February 24 murder case of Umesh. Furthermore, it is the third encounter in the first 13 days of April by the state police department.