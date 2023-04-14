India

Dog booked for tearing Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's poster

Apr 14, 2023

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Dasari Udayasree has lodged a police complaint against a dog for allegedly tearing a poster of YSR Congress Party leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. However, the catch is that the case was filed "sarcastically." A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media, showing the dog removing the poster in Vijayawada.

Dog hurt feelings of 6 crore people: Udayasree

As per News18, speaking to local news channels, the TDP leader said sarcastically, "We have requested the police to arrest the dog and those behind the dog who insulted our beloved CM." She added that the dog hurt the feelings of six crore people in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, the police have reportedly launched an investigation to find the dog and its owner.