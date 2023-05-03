Entertainment

Everything about the inaugural India-themed Nirvana Festival in France

Written by Aikantik Bag May 03, 2023, 02:46 pm 1 min read

Nirvana Festival to take place in France

Indian culture is lauded by many globally and recently, the focus has been on Indian cinema. The Nirvana Festival is set to kick in the month of May and France's India-themed festival will showcase some modern-day gems. Apart from films, the festival will also celebrate Indian cuisine and the festival will take place in the exquisite Saint Tropez.

Festival dates, films, and books

The festival will take place on May 26-28. A varied spread of films will be screened, which includes—India's Oscars 2023 official entry, Pan Nalin's Last Film Show, Rajat Kapoor's RK/RKAY, and Ketan Mehta's The Rising, among others. The festival will also screen Rima Das's acclaimed film Village Rockstars. Author Bhuvan Lall's book India on the World Stage will be launched too.

