India records over 7,600 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

India has recorded 7,633 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a 16% drop compared to the previous day, the Union Health Ministry's data revealed on Tuesday morning. With this, the COVID-19 case tally has now risen to 4,48,34,859. Meanwhile, the active coronavirus cases were reported at 61,233, a 1.52% jump from Monday, the ministry's data said.

Recovery rate stands at 98.68%

The official data also revealed that the death toll in the country went up to 5,31,152 with 11 new fatalities on Monday. Moreover, a total of 4,42,42,474 patients have recovered from the deadly disease in India since the beginning of the pandemic. So far, the central government has administered 220.66 crore vaccination doses. Notably, the nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021.