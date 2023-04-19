Entertainment

Surekha Sikri's birth anniversary: Films that show her acting brilliance

Apr 19, 2023

Natonal Award-winning actor Surekha Sikri was born in New Delhi on April 19, 1945, and breathed her last in July 2021

A powerhouse of talent, the late veteran actor Surekha Sikri, on several occasions, said she never considered herself a brilliant actor. However, her acting prowess has been a result of the numerous brilliant films she delivered throughout her career. On her 78th birth anniversary on Wednesday (April 19), here are some of the memorable performances she enthralled that you should definitely watch.

'Kissaa Kursee Kaa'

Filmmaker Amrit Nahata's film Kissaa Kursee Kaa starred Sikri alongside Shabana Azmi, Utpal Dutt, Raj Kiran, and Rehana Sultan, among many others. Based on former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi and her younger son, Sanjay Gandhi, the film was banned during the Emergency period in India, reportedly. The political satire movie saw Sikri in a supporting role.

'Tamas'

Govind Nihalani's 1998 film Tamas was a career-defining project in Sikri's life. She played Rajo in the film based on the novel of the same name by Bhisham Sahni. It is set against the backdrop of India's Independence in 1947. Sikri's acting brilliance in the movie brought her critical acclaim as well as her first National Award for Best Supporting Role.

'Mammo'

Sikri's second National Award for Best Actress in Supporting Role came with the 1994 movie Mammo. Starring Farida Jalal and Amit Phalke in the lead, Sikri played the role of Phalke's grandmother and sister to Jalal's titular character. Directed by ace filmmaker Shyam Benegal, the highly acclaimed film was one of the first among the director's Muslim trilogy.

'Parinati'

Starring Nandita Das and Sikri, among others, Parinati is a Prakash Jha directorial which was released in 1986. Based on Rajasthani folklore, it revolved around the lives of a potter man and his family. Sikri played the potter man's wife while Das played her daughter-in-law. It is reportedly based on a book written by Vijaydan Detha, an acclaimed late writer from Rajasthan.

'Badhaai Ho'

One of the most iconic films of recent times was Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho which was released in 2018. Also starring Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao, Sikri played Khurrana's nagging grandmother. Her comic timing brought life to the character, receiving much love from the audience. Sikri won her third National Award for the movie which was directed by Amit Sharma.