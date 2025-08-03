Rajinikanth calls director Lokesh Kanagaraj 'true hero' of 'Coolie'

Superstar Rajinikanth recently praised director Lokesh Kanagaraj as the "true hero" of his upcoming film, Coolie. Speaking at an event in Chennai, he said that Kanagaraj has successfully met the high expectations for the film. The actor also shared a personal story about his past as a coolie, which was met with mockery from an old friend.

Director's praise Rajinikanth praises Kanagaraj Rajinikanth said, "The true hero of Coolie is none other than director Lokesh Kanagaraj. He has successfully carried sky-high expectations for the film, which was built purely organically." "The most successful commercial director teamed up with me, and with a stellar star cast, and he has created a storm."

Personal story Rajinikanth shares personal story Rajinikanth also shared an emotional story from his life when he worked as a coolie. "One day, a man asked me to carry his luggage into a tempo and handed me ₹2 for it. His voice sounded familiar; he was my college mate whom I used to mock." "He ridiculed me and said 'how arrogant you were in those days' mocking my job. That was the first time I broke down."

Film details About the film 'Coolie' Coolie is an action entertainer with Rajinikanth in the lead role as Deva, a former daily wage worker with a mysterious past. The film also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, and Aamir Khan in a cameo. The trailer, released on Saturday evening, hints at a high-octane, pulsating, and dramatic storyline. The clip doesn't reveal the storyline, ensuring viewers are surprised in the theaters! It will be released on August 14, clashing with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.