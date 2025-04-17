Along with Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan to cameo in Rajinikanth's 'Coolie'
What's the story
The much-anticipated action thriller, Coolie, featuring legendary actor Rajinikanth, has got Bollywood's Aamir Khan on board.
Kannada actor Upendra Rao confirmed Khan's involvement at a public event for his film 45.
"I will be sharing screen space with Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, and Aamir Khan in Coolie," Rao said.
He also expressed his excitement about working with Rajinikanth but refrained from revealing too much about the film's plot.
Cast details
'Coolie' features ensemble cast and special appearances
Along with Rajinikanth and Khan, Coolie has a stellar star-studded cast which features Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir.
Reportedly, Rajinikanth will be seen playing a character with negative shades, while Akkineni and Rao are likely to have key roles.
Pooja Hegde will also be seen in a special dance number.
Future endeavors
Rajinikanth, Rao, and Khan's upcoming projects
Rajinikanth is currently occupied shooting for his much-awaited sequel to his blockbuster Jailer, Jailer 2.
Meanwhile, Rao will next be seen in 45 after his recent release, the sci-fi dystopian action film UI.
The movie saw him in a triple role, including two characters, Sathya and Kalki, who are caught in a psychological conflict.
Khan will also return to the screen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to Taare Zameen Par, starring opposite Genelia Deshmukh.