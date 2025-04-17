What's the story

The much-anticipated action thriller, Coolie, featuring legendary actor Rajinikanth, has got Bollywood's Aamir Khan on board.

Kannada actor Upendra Rao confirmed Khan's involvement at a public event for his film 45.

"I will be sharing screen space with Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, and Aamir Khan in Coolie," Rao said.

He also expressed his excitement about working with Rajinikanth but refrained from revealing too much about the film's plot.