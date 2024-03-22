Next Article

'Deva' is set for October 11 release

'Deva' BTS photograph: Shahid Kapoor looks all rugged and toned

By Aikantik Bag 11:43 am Mar 22, 202411:43 am

What's the story Shahid Kapoor is one of the most adept actors in Bollywood and he is known for his emotional range on celluloid. The actor is currently filming for Rosshan Andrrews's Deva and has dropped a new behind-the-scenes photograph. The actor's fresh hairstyle and toned physique, accentuated by a black T-shirt and denim pants, have grabbed the eyeballs of ardent fans. The movie is slated to release on October 11.

Production

Plotline, cast, and crew of the film

While posting the photograph, Kapoor penned, "Do what you love and you don't need to work another day in your life ! Making movies is magic. On set DEVA (sic)." Pooja Hegde stars opposite Kapoor. The story revolves around a brilliant but rebellious cop investigating a high-profile case. As he digs deeper into the case, he discovers a web of lies and betrayal, leading him on a perilous journey. The project is bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

