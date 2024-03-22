Next Article

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' is set for September 6 release

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' trailer: Tim Burton promises a spine-chilling throwback

By Aikantik Bag 11:31 am Mar 22, 202411:31 am

What's the story Following a hiatus of 36 years, Warner Bros. has finally revamped the horror franchise Beetlejuice. The much talked about sequel titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set for a September 6 release and the makers have unveiled the trailer. Michael Keaton reprises his role as the eerie titular character, alongside original cast members Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara returning as Lydia and Delia Deetz, respectively. The movie is helmed by Tim Burton.

Production

New addition to the cast

The sequel marks the entry of Wednesday fame Jenna Ortega, a fresh face in the Deetz family, playing the role of Astrid. Additionally, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe join the ensemble in new roles for this chapter. The original film revolved around a ghostly couple trying to scare the Deetz family out of their new residence with Beetlejuice's help, earning a cult following and leading to a successful Broadway musical adaptation too.

Twitter Post

Watch the trailer here