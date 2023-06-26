Entertainment

Warner Music Korea quashes FIFTY FIFTY's agency's allegations; issues statement

Written by Aikantik Bag June 26, 2023 | 01:13 pm 1 min read

Warner Music Korea slams ATTRAKT's allegations

FIFTY FIFTY is one of the top emerging K-pop sensations and ever since last week, there has been a skirmish involving them. Their agency, ATTRAKT alleged a third party was trying to poach the members. On Monday, ATTRAKT named Warner Music Korea as the "external force" and now the Korean wing of the American company has responded to the same.

Warner Music Korea's statement

Warner Music Korea called the girl group "rookie" and said, "First, as FIFTY FIFTY's overseas distributor, Warner Music Korea has been working [with FIFY FIFTY] since April 1, 2023. Since signing the contract, we have done our best to make the dazzling achievements of FIFTY FIFTY and their agency shine even brighter by mobilizing Warner Music Group's abilities and network."

