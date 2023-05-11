Entertainment

EXO Kai enlists for his mandatory service

EXO Kai enlists for his mandatory service

Written by Aikantik Bag May 11, 2023, 01:49 pm 1 min read

EXO Kai's military enlistment started today

K-pop stars are ruling the world and mesmerizing people with their music. Fans are absolute nerds about their favorite stars and monitor each update about them. EXO's Kai is about to start his mandatory military enlistment on Thursday. Fans expressed their love on social media. Kai is the seventh member of the band to be a part of the mandatory military service.

More about Kai's enlistment

Kai is set to receive basic training at the base and then will enlist as an active soldier in the public service department. His enlistment came very suddenly and he also expressed his feelings regarding the same. He said, "I was preparing for a lot of things, but it's unfortunate. I'm upset that I can't show you [what I've been preparing for]."

Twitter Post