Entertainment

Despite political controversies, Deepika Padukone's success graph continues to soar

Despite political controversies, Deepika Padukone's success graph continues to soar

Written by Isha Sharma May 11, 2023, 01:27 pm 2 min read

Revisiting the several controversies Deepika Padukone gained an edge over

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has added another feather to her cap by being on the cover page of the prestigious TIME magazine, which has christened her "the most popular Bollywood actress." It's consequential to note that Padukone has delivered hit after hit and remained at the top of her game despite being engulfed in several blazing political controversies. Let's revisit three of them.

Right-wing outfit groups didn't want her to portray Queen Padmavati

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat was about to release, it was met with immense criticism—some of which was even violent—by the members of the Karni Sena. They even attacked the film's set to protest against a supposed romantic scene between Queen Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji (played by Ranveer Singh). The makers later made changes in some "controversial" visuals and altered the film's name.

Her support for JNU students earned her immense backlash

When Delhi was embroiled in anti-CAA/NRC protests in January 2020, Padukone, who was in the city to promote Chhapaak, visited JNU and offered solidarity toward the students allegedly beaten up by the authorities. Chhapaak was a commercial failure but Padukone sent a firm message by standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the students. Sonakshi Sinha, Anurag Kashyap, and Vikrant Massey, among others, supported her brave gesture.

In January, the color of her bikini sparked outrage

Padukone was the pivot point of another incredibly needless and preposterous controversy. In Pathaan's song Besharam Rang, she was seen wearing an orange bikini (among other dresses), and a couple of outfit groups took offense, threatening to vandalize the malls and theaters that screened Pathaan. Their reasoning: the color orange is a symbol of Sanatan Dharma and Pathaan's team had "deliberately disrespected" it.

DP's recent accomplishments at a glance

Despite such hindrances, DP has never cowered down and has been checking multiple achievements off her list. This year, she was a part of Hindi cinema's most successful film Pathaan and next year will be seen in India's first aerial action drama Fighter. She has also served on the Cannes jury, been a presenter at the Oscars, and been to the MET Gala!

Poll Which upcoming film of DP would you like to read about?

'Fighter' 0% 'Project K' 0% Poll is completed Here's the recent update. 'Project K': Villains' look revealed from Prabhas-Deepika starrer