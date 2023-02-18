Entertainment

Prabhas-Deepika-Big B starrer 'Project K' locks January 2024 release date!

Prabhas-Deepika-Big B starrer 'Project K' locks January 2024 release date!

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 18, 2023, 03:56 pm 2 min read

'Project K' is set to release on January 12 next year!

Nag Ashwin's Project K, starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas, has finally locked its release date. The makers took to social media on Saturday to release a new poster and revealed that the large-scale project is all set to hit theaters on January 12, 2024. Prior to this, the team had also unveiled first-look posters of Prabhas and Padukone on their birthdays.

Why does this story matter?

Expectations from Project K emanate from its stellar star cast.

This is the first time that Prabhas is collaborating with Padukone and Bachchan.

Hence, if executed correctly, the movie is looking at tremendous pan-Indian reach and commercial success.

Ashwin is best known for his National Film Award-winning film Mahanati, so it remains to be seen if he can replicate the success with Project K.

New poster hints at post-apocalyptic scenario

Project K makers and lead actors took to social media on Saturday to share an intriguing new poster featuring a large palm, evidently in contention with a few soldiers dressed in black. The shot seems to be from a post-battle scenario or post-apocalyptic world, with hues of yellow and brown dominating the frame. Large vehicles and machinery can also be seen in the background.

Here's what Big B tweeted

Here's everything you need to know about 'Project K'

The mega-budget venture, bankrolled by Tollywood's leading production company Vyjayanthi Movies, is reportedly mounted on a whopping Rs. 500 crore budget. Veteran director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao is mentoring the team attached to the venture. Dani Sanchez Lopez is behind the camera, while Mickey J Meyer is composing the film's music. Some sequences were earlier shot in Hyderabad's famous Ramoji Film City.

Where will we see the three superstars next?

Prabhas, apart from Project K, is also working on Salaar, Adipurush, and Spirit. His last appearance was in Radhe Shyam. In addition to that, Padukone will be seen in The Intern's remake with Big B and as Lady Singham in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Besides Project K, Bachchan has reportedly been roped in for Krrish 4, The Great Man, and Ishq Chakallas.

Poll Which film would you like to know more about?