Entertainment

Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer 'Adipurush's trailer to be out in March

Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer 'Adipurush's trailer to be out in March

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 17, 2023, 12:59 pm 2 min read

'Adipurush's trailer will reportedly arrive on March 30. The film has been directed by Om Raut

Finally some respite for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan fans! The trailer of their upcoming mythological drama Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, will reportedly be out on March 30, on the occasion of Ramnavami. The film was earlier slated to arrive on January 12 on Makar Sankranti, but was later pushed and will now premiere theatrically on June 16. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Adipurush is based on the Ramayana, which chronicles the life of Lord Rama, his wife Sita, and Rama's battle with the demon king Ravana.

Its teaser was unveiled in October 2022, in a star-studded grand event in Lord Rama's birthplace Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

However, it became a laughing stock on social media within hours due to "shoddy and unrealistic VFX" and was trolled heavily.

What can we expect from the trailer?

The Raut directorial is reportedly mounted on an Rs. 500cr budget, owing to its VFX/CGI costs. Considering the film's animation/visuals were under fire earlier, it's possible that the trailer will show significant improvement on that front. Moreover, it's also expected that there will be some work done to the three primary characters' looks, especially Khan's, who invited flak for his "modern haircut."

Earlier, Raut had promised to 'not disappoint anyone'

Amidst the heavy backlash, the makers had promised that they "will not disappoint the viewers." "We are noting down all the inputs/criticism. I can promise that the film will not disappoint anyone when it releases globally [this] year. Believe in us, we will make it happen," Raut had said. Sanon, too, has called the story of Adipurush "extremely important."

Learn who's playing who in 'Adipurush'

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has bankrolled this large-scale mythological drama. Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior) has also written the screenplay, while the cinematography is helmed by Karthik Palani (Varisu). While Prabhas is playing Lord Rama, Sanon, and Khan are portraying Sita and Lankesh/Ravana, respectively. Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Vatsal Sheth round up the cast. The film will be released in 3D.