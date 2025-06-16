Saudi flight carrying Hajj pilgrims faces technical snag; smoke seen
What's the story
A Saudia Airlines aircraft, which was carrying Hajj pilgrims, developed a technical snag upon arrival at the Lucknow Airport on Monday, India Today and News18 reported.
Videos that have surfaced online show smoke and sparks coming from one of its wheels.
The incident caused concern among passengers and airport authorities as emergency services were rushed to the spot.
However, no injuries or major disruptions were reported in the process.
Investigation ongoing
Cause of malfunction
The airport's emergency response crew arrived immediately and brought the problem under control using foam and water in 20 minutes, per India Today.
The problem was later traced back to a sudden hydraulic leak, which caused the wheel assembly to overheat.
Officials noted that if the malfunction had happened during takeoff, it may have caused a major accident.
The plane, flight SV 3112, left Jeddah at 10:45pm on Saturday and arrived in Lucknow at about 6:30am on Sunday.
Twitter Post
Visuals from the airport
On Sunday smoke was detected from the left side wheels of a Saudia aircraft that landed at #Lucknow airport from Jeddah. The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team swiftly responded, collaborating with the Saudia crew to contain the smoke and prevent aircraft damage. pic.twitter.com/ZfUndayhhi— Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) June 16, 2025
Air India
Air India plane crash kills over 50
The event happened just a few days after an Air India plane heading to London crashed into a medical college campus in Meghaninagar, Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 passengers on board and 29 people on the ground.
The crash killed all but one on board.
As of Sunday, the two black boxes of the flight have been recovered.