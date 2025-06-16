What's the story

A Saudia Airlines aircraft, which was carrying Hajj pilgrims, developed a technical snag upon arrival at the Lucknow Airport on Monday, India Today and News18 reported.

Videos that have surfaced online show smoke and sparks coming from one of its wheels.

The incident caused concern among passengers and airport authorities as emergency services were rushed to the spot.

However, no injuries or major disruptions were reported in the process.