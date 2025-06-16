'Slow Horses' renewed for S07 ahead of S05 premiere: Report
What's the story
Apple TV+'s critically acclaimed drama series, Slow Horses, has been renewed for a seventh season, per Deadline.
The production for this upcoming season is set to begin in the UK in late September 2025.
The show, starring Gary Oldman, has been a major success for Apple TV+, and the early renewal is part of their strategy to maintain momentum with its six-episode-per-season format.
Source material
Season 7 likely to adapt 'Bad Actors'
The show's success is largely due to its source material, Mick Herron's Slough House book series.
Each season has so far adapted one novel, and with over 10 books published, the showrunners have plenty of material to work with.
Seasons 5 and 6 are expected to cover Joe Country and Slough House, respectively, while Season 7 will likely adapt Bad Actors unless producers decide otherwise.
Production efficiency
Each season is a 6-episode arc
One of the major reasons for Slow Horses's success is its streamlined production schedule.
Each season is a tightly written six-episode arc, which helps maintain high tension and hooks the viewer.
This model has allowed Apple TV+ to release two seasons a year in the past.
The fast-paced approach has helped massively in keeping fans engaged consistently.
Casting details
Oldman expected to return as Jackson Lamb
While casting details for the upcoming season haven't been confirmed yet, Oldman is expected to reprise his role as Jackson Lamb.
Other cast members like Jack Lowden (River Cartwright), Kristin Scott Thomas (Diana Taverner), and Saskia Reeves (Catherine Standish) are also likely to return.
The series will continue its unique mix of gritty espionage, black comedy, and commentary on bureaucracy.
The fifth season will premiere in September 2025.