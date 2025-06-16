What's the story

West Indies thrashed Ireland in the 3rd and final T20I at the Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland to seal the series 1-0.

It was a high-scoring affair as the visitors posted an imposing total of 256/5 in their allotted 20 overs, their second-highest T20I total.

Evin Lewis was the star of the match, scoring a blistering 91.

Meanwhile, here we look at the instances where WI breached the 240-run mark in a T20I innings.