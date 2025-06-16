West Indies breached the 240-run mark in these T20Is
What's the story
West Indies thrashed Ireland in the 3rd and final T20I at the Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland to seal the series 1-0.
It was a high-scoring affair as the visitors posted an imposing total of 256/5 in their allotted 20 overs, their second-highest T20I total.
Evin Lewis was the star of the match, scoring a blistering 91.
Meanwhile, here we look at the instances where WI breached the 240-run mark in a T20I innings.
#1
258/5 vs South Africa in 2023
WI's best score in the format came against South Africa in the 2023 Centurion match.
Johnson Charles was the chief architect as he smashed the SA bowlers at will and brought up a brilliant hundred (118 off 46 balls).
He added 135 runs alongside Kyle Mayers (51 off 27).
Rovman Powell (28 off 19) and Romario Shepherd (41 off 18) contributed as well.
SA, however, won this fixture, scripting the highest successful chase in T20I history.
#2
256/5 vs Ireland, 2025
WI's only other 250-plus total came in the aforementioned game against Ireland - 256/5.
Lewis and West Indies captain Shai Hope (51 off 27 balls) gave their team a solid start with a 122-run opening partnership in just 10.3 overs.
The former's 91 came off just 44 balls. An unbeaten 22-ball 49 on debut from Keacy Carty and Romario Shepherd's 6-ball 19* helped WI get past 250.
In response, Ireland could only manage 194/7.
#2
245/6 vs India in 2016
Playing just his second T20I, Lewis scored a 48-ball century in the 2016 Lauderhill match against India.
The swashbuckling West Indies opener made great utilization of the small dimensions and cleared boundaries for fun.
Lewis added 126 runs alongside his opening partner Johnson Charles (79 off 33 balls).
Meanwhile, Lewis was dismissed for 100 off 49 balls as WI finished at 245/6.
The Men in Maroon narrowly won the game by a solitary run.