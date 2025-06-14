South Africa clinch second ICC title with WTC win: Stats
South Africa claimed a historic victory in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's.
The Proteas clinched their first ICC trophy in 27 years. Before this win, SA's victory in an ICC event was the Champions Trophy (Knockout Trophy) in 1998.
Chasing a 282-run target, South Africa were 213/2 at stumps on Day 3. Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma played pivotal roles.
On Saturday, SA, who needed 69 runs more for victory, got the job done with five wickets to spare.
Winners
WTC has its 3rd different winner
The WTC has witnessed a new champion. Notably, New Zealand beat India in the inaugural 2019-21 edition at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.
The 2021-23 edition final saw Australia defeat India at the Kennington Oval, London.
And now, SA have downed Australia to be the 3rd different winner of the competition.
Final
Summary of the contest at Lord's
Australia scored 207/10 in the first innings. Beau Webster scored 72 whereas Steve Smith managed 66. For SA, Kagiso Rabada claimed 5/51 in 15.4 overs.
Australia then rode on Pat Cummins' 6/28 to bowl the Proteas out for 138. David Bedingham was SA's top scorer (45).
In the 3rd innings, Australia were 73/7 at one stage before Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood helped the side get to 207.
Chasing 282, SA rode on Markram's ton and Temba Bavuma's 66 to win the match on Day 4.
Smith
Smith slams his 42nd half-century in Test cricket
Smith walked in when Australia were 16/2 in the first session on Day 1. Australia headed to lunch at 63/4 with Smith unscathed on 26.
After lunch, the classy Smith dictated the show and helped Australia build. However, Markram ended his stay (66).
Smith registered his 42nd half-century in Test cricket, including 5 versus SA.
In the 3rd innings, Smith managed a paltry 13 from 25 balls.
He now owns 10,350 runs at 56.55 from 117 matches (208 innings).
Webster
2nd fifty for Webster in Test cricket
Webster came in when Australia were 67/4 on Day 1. He was part of a solid stand alongside Smith as they added 79 runs for the fifth wicket before Smith was dismissed.
Webster added another 46 runs alongside Carey. He helped Australia get past 200 before departing for 72.
Webster's 72 came from 92 balls. He hit 11 fours.
In Australia's 2nd innings, Webster scored 9 runs. In 4 matches (6 innings), he owns 231 runs at 46.20. He owns 2 fifties.
Khawaja
Rabada dismisses Khawaja on both occasions
Rabada dismissed Australian opener Usman Khawaja across both innings in this contest.
Khawaja managed a 20-ball duck in his first outing. And then, he perished for 6 runs from 23 balls.
As per ESPNcricinfo, across 16 innings, Rabada has dismissed Khawaja 7 times. Khawaja averages 22.14 and owns 155 runs from 347 balls.
Only Stuart Broad has dismissed Khawaja most times in Test cricket (8).
Information
Khawaja completes 15,000 First-Class runs
Khawaja completed 15,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He achieved the mark with his 1st run during his 2nd outing in the contest. Playing his 216th encounter (375 innings), Khawaja raced past 15,000 runs in First-Class cricket (15,005). He averages nearly 45 with 43 tons and 71 half-centuries.
Rabada
Rabada claims 9 wickets in the contest
After claiming five wickets for 51 runs in the 1st innings, SA pacer Rabada managed 4/59 in the 3rd innings.
He ended with 9 wickets in the big final, having conceded 110 runs from 33.4 overs.
Rabada raced to 336 wickets in Test cricket at 21.74 from 71 matches. After taking his 17th five-wicket haul in the 1st innings, he registered his 15th four-wicket haul in the 3rd.
Versus Australia, Rabada owns 58 wickets at 21.39 from 11 matches.
Scalps
Most wickets for SA against AUS in Test cricket
Rabada is now only behind Dale Steyn and Hugh Tayfield in terms of wickets for SA vs AUS.
As per Cricbuzz, Rabada owns the best strike rate among SA bowlers with most wickets versus AUS.
70 - Dale Steyn (SR: 46.2)
64 - Hugh Tayfield (SR: 94.1)
58 - Kagiso Rabada (SR: 37.2)
58 - Morne Morkel (SR: 57.1)
58 - Makhaya Ntini (SR: 59.2)
Numbers
Other notable stats of Rabada
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rabada has claimed 39 wickets on English soil from 7 matches at an impressive 22.87.
In the World Test Championship across 3 editions, Rabada owns 160 wickets at 21.70.
Rabada finished his 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle with 56 scalps from 11 matches at 18.73. He was South Africa's highest wicket-taker in the tournament's 3rd edition.
Cummins
Pat Cummins completes 300 Test wickets with 14th five-wicket haul
Cummins became the eighth Australian cricketer to take 300 Test wickets. Cummins achieved this milestone by taking six wickets for just 28 runs, which became the best figures by a Test captain at Lord's, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He took his 14th five-wicket haul and also owns two 10-wicket match hauls.
Cummins, who claimed one scalp in the 4th innings, averages 22-plus. He owns 301 scalps.
In 9 matches versus the Proteas, Cummins owns 48 scalps at 17-plus. He took his 4th five-wicket haul versus South Africa.
Do you know?
Cummins finishes as top wicket-taker in WTC 2023-25
Cummins finished as the top wicket-taker in the 2023-25 edition of the WTC. He claimed 80 scalps from 18 games at 23-plus. He managed 6 five-wicket hauls and four four-wicket hauls.
Record
Unique record as skipper for Cummins
Cummins also achieved a major milestone by becoming the third bowler to complete nine five-wicket hauls in Tests as a designated captain.
The pacer owns nine five-wicket hauls and a solitary 10-wicket match haul as captain. He has picked 137 scalps as a skipper with 7 victims in this match.
Former Aussie ace Richie Benaud also claimed 9 five-wicket hauls as skipper. Meanwhile, Pakistan legend Imran Khan owns the most five-wicket hauls as skipper (12).
Starc
Starc slams valiant 58*-run knock in WTC final
After scoring a 12-ball 1 in the 1st innings, Starc hit a valiant 58*-run knock in Australia's 2nd innings.
He supported Alex Carey and the two added a 61-run stand for the 8th wicket. Starc and Josh Hazlewood put on 59 runs as well.
Starc's unbeaten 58 came from 136 balls (4s: 5).
In 97 matches, Starc has raced to 2,276 runs from 141 innings at 20.50. He hit his 11th fifty.
Record
8th fifty 50-plus scores from No. 9 or below
As per Cricbuzz, Starc slammed his 8th fifty 50-plus scores from No. 9 or below in Tests.
Most 50-plus scores from No.9 or below in Tests:
8 - Mitchell Starc
6 - Stuart Broad
6 - Daniel Vettori
5 - Michael Holding
5 - Kiran More
5 - Tim Southee
5 - Graeme Swann
Do you know?
Highest partnerships by visiting 10th wicket pairs at Lord's
Starc and Hazlewood's 59-run stand is the 5th-best by visiting 10th wicket pairs at Lord's and overall the 3rd-highest for Australia after 69 - Harry Boyle, Tup Scott (AUS) vs ENG, 1884 and 69 - Dennis Lillee, Ashley Mallett (AUS) vs ENG, 1975.
Information
Carey does well for AUS
Carey brought value for Australia across both innings. He scored a 31-ball 23 in his first outing and backed that up with a 50-ball 43. In 40 matches, he owns 1,823 runs at 35.05 from 59 innings.
Bavuma
Bavuma completes 10,000 runs in First-Class cricket
Bavuma completed 10,000 runs in First-Class cricket in SA's first innings.
He attained this feat with his 21st run of the match. Bavuma ended up scoring 36 runs (84 balls).
In the match's 4th innings, Bavuma played a gritty knock of 66 despite suffering from a hamstring injury.
Bavuma's 134-ball 66 had five fours. Playing his 64th Test, the Proteas skipper has raced to 3,708 runs at 38.22. His tally includes four tons and 25 half-centuries.
Overall in FC cricket, he owns 10,081 runs from 297 innings (100s: 18, 50s: 34).
Stats
Highest scorer for South Africa in WTC
Bavuma has raced to 1,992 runs across 28 WTC gamed at an average of 44.26. He narrowly missed out on the 2,000-run mark.
His tally includes three centuries and 12 fifties. No other SA batter with 500-plus WTC runs averages 40-plus.
During his stay, Bavuma went past Dean Elgar (1,935) as SA's leading run-getter in WTC history.
Markram
Markram (136) slams his 8th Test century
Markram led the charge with a solid hundred for his side. Markram, who was unscathed at stumps on Day 3 (102*), put a price on his wicket on Day 4 and held his fort.
He was part of two brilliant partnerships in his hundred.
He added 61 runs alongside Wiaan Mulder before stitching a 147-run stand alongside Bavuma.
Markram slammed 136 from 207 balls. He hit 14 fours.
Notably, this was his 8th century in Tests and a third versus Australia.
He owns 2,993 runs at 36.50.
Hundred
3rd player with a century in World Test Championship final
Markram became just the third player to slam a century in the final of the WTC.
In the final of the 2021-23 edition, Australia's Steve Smith and Travis Head hit scores worth 121 and 163 respectively versus India at The Oval.
Smith and Head's tons helped Australia score 469 runs in the 1st innings as they went on to beat India thereafter.
Do you know?
A unique record for Markram at Lord's
As per Cricbuzz, Markram became the ninth batter to register a duck and a hundred in the same Test at Lord's and the third since 1980 after Michael Vaughan against India in 2002 and Misbah-ul-Haq against England in 2016.
Markram WTC
3rd SA batter with 1,500-plus WTC runs; 4th tournament hundred
With his first run of the contest, Markram completed 1,500 runs in the ICC World Test Championship across 3 editions.
He joined Bavuma and Elgar as South African batters with 1,500-plus runs in the tournament's history.
Playing his 29th match, he owns 1,635 runs in the tournament at 32.05.
In addition to 4 tons, he has registered 7 fifties from 53 innings.
Elite list
6th visiting batter with a 4th innings hundred at Lord's
Markram became the 6th visiting batter with a 4th innings hundred at Lord's.
214* - Gordon Greenidge (WI) vs ENG, 1984
138 - Roy Fredericks (WI) vs ENG, 1976
136 - Michael Clarke (AUS) vs ENG, 2009
109* - Ajit Agarkar (IND) vs ENG, 2002
102* - Sir Don Bradman (AUS) vs ENG, 1938
136 - Aiden Markram (SA) vs AUS, 2025*
Partnership
Markram and Bavuma enter partnership record books at Lord's
Markram and Bavuma's 147-run stand is now the 3rd-highest in terms of 4th innings partnerships at Lord's by visiting batters.
Visiting pairs with highest 4th inns partnerships at Lord's:
287* - Larry Gomes, Gordon Greenidge (WI), 1984
185 - Michael Clarke, Brad Haddin (AUS), 2009
147 - Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram (SA), 2025
126 - Ajit Agarkar, VVS Laxman (IND), 2002
119 - Ian Chappell, Rick McCosker (AUS), 1975
Starc bowling
Starc claims 5 wickets in the match for Australia
Starc did a fine job for Australia. He picked 2/41 from 13 overs in SA's 1st innings and managed 3/66 in 14.4 overs thereafter.
With 5 wickets in the contest, Starc now owns 387 scalps from 97 matches at 27.49. Against SA, he has picked 47 wickets from 10 matches at 28.06.
Meanwhile, Starc finished as the joint-2nd-highest wicket-taker in the 2023-25 edition of the WTC.
He managed 77 scalps, equaling India's Jasprit Bumrah.
