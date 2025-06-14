What's the story

South Africa claimed a historic victory in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's.

The Proteas clinched their first ICC trophy in 27 years. Before this win, SA's victory in an ICC event was the Champions Trophy (Knockout Trophy) in 1998.

Chasing a 282-run target, South Africa were 213/2 at stumps on Day 3. Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma played pivotal roles.

On Saturday, SA, who needed 69 runs more for victory, got the job done with five wickets to spare.