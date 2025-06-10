South Africa announce Playing XI for WTC final: Details here
What's the story
South Africa have announced their Playing XI for the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final against Australia, starting June 11 at Lord's.
Temba Bavuma will lead the star-studded Proteas XI that has a mix of youth and experience.
Table-toppers South Africa, who had a stellar 2023-25 WTC campaign, have another chance to end their title drought.
Here are further details.
Information
A look at their Playing XI
SA Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (Captain), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne (Wicket-keeper), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi.
Mulder
Wiaan Mulder to bat at Number 3
While Markam and Rickelton will open the batting, Mulder has been given the Number 3 spot.
Speaking on the same, Bavuma said, "Mulder is quite young in that position."
The Proteas skipper highlighted how Mulder has "grown in the last two years within red-ball cricket."
"It's about giving him a lot more confidence and allowing him to do what he does best," he added.
Bowlers
South Africa rely on their bowlers
Two of SA's top-six batters - Ryan Rickelton and David Bedingham - have played under 15 Tests.
This puts extra responsibility on the likes of Aiden Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma.
Hence, a lot wil depend upon their bowlers. Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi will be key to SA' success at Lord's.
Performers
SA's key performers in 2023-25 WTC cycle
Bedingham was SA's highest run-scorer in this cycle, having mustered 645 runs at 33.94.
Bavuma (609) and Markram (572) are the other Proteas stars with at least 550 runs.
On the bowling front, Rabada took 47 wickets at a sensational average of 19.97. With 40 scalps at 20.57, Keshav Maharaj trails him.
Jansen (29) was the other South African with 25-plus wickets.