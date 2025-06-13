Kagiso Rabada backs fifer with 4/59 in WTC final: Stats
What's the story
South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada made his presence felt across both innings versus Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's.
After claiming five wickets for 51 runs in the 1st innings, he managed 4/59 in the 3rd innings.
He ended with 9 wickets in the big final, having conceded 110 runs from 33.4 overs.
Here are the details and stats.
4/59
4 wickets for Rabada
Australia were reduced to 73/7 in their 2nd innings on Day 2 with Rabada accounting for three scalps.
He dismissed Usman Khawaja for the 2nd time in the match before getting Cameron Green to leave Australia at 28/2.
Rabada then dismissed Alex Carey late on Day 2, breaking a 61-run stand for the 8th wicket.
On Day 3, he got Nathan Lyon early on.
Information
Australia manage 207 and set SA a 282-run target
Despite giving SA a strong start on Day 3 with Australia struggling at 148/9, the likes of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood frustrated the Proteas with a 59-run stand for the 10th wicket. Australia scored 207/10 and set SA a 282-run target.
Wickets
Rabada races to 336 wickets in Test cricket
Rabada bowled 18 overs and claimed 4/59 (1 maiden). However, he was guilty of bowling 5 no balls.
He has raced to 336 wickets in Test cricket at 21.74 from 71 matches. After taking his 17th five-wicket haul in the 1st innings, he registered his 15th four-wicket haul in the 3rd.
Versus Australia, Rabada owns 58 wickets at 21.39 from 11 matches.
Vs AUS
Most wickets for SA against AUS in Test cricket
Rabada is now only behind Dale Steyn and Hugh Tayfield in terms of wickets for SA vs AUS.
Notably, Rabada owns the best strike rate among SA bowlers with most wickets versus AUS.
70 - Dale Steyn (SR: 46.2)
64 - Hugh Tayfield (SR: 94.1)
58 - Kagiso Rabada (SR: 37.2)
58 - Morne Morkel (SR: 57.1)
58 - Makhaya Ntini (SR: 59.2)
Feats
Other notable stats of Rabada
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rabada owns 39 wickets on English soil from 7 matches at an impressive 22.87.
In the World Test Championship across 3 editions, Rabada owns 160 wickets at 21.70.
Rabada finished his 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle with 56 scalps from 11 matches at 18.73. He was South Africa's highest wicket-taker in the tournament's 3rd edition.