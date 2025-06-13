What's the story

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada made his presence felt across both innings versus Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's.

After claiming five wickets for 51 runs in the 1st innings, he managed 4/59 in the 3rd innings.

He ended with 9 wickets in the big final, having conceded 110 runs from 33.4 overs.

Here are the details and stats.