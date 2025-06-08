These South African bowlers clocked six-fers in 2023-25 WTC cycle
What's the story
South Africa's cricket team has shown tremendous resilience in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle.
After a shaky start, losing three of their first four Tests, the Proteas bounced back to top the standings.
They will now take on defending champions Australia in the final at Lord's from June 11.
Ahead of this high-voltage clash, let's take a look at SA bowlers who claimed six-wicket hauls in the 2023-25 WTC cycle.
#4
Neil Brand - 6/119 vs New Zealand
Neil Brand scripted history last year by registering the best figures by a bowler on Test debut as captain.
He returned with 6/119 in 26 overs in the first innings of the Mount Maunganui Test against hosts New Zealand.
Notably, Brand debuted as captain as the majority of SA's first-choice players were unavailable for this series.
The left-arm spinner, however, did not receive much support from the other end as NZ posted 511/10 and later won by 281 runs.
#3
Marco Jansen - 6/52 vs Pakistan
South Africa beat Pakistan by two wickets in the 2024 Centurion Test, courtesy Marco Jansen's six-fer.
After a good start of 153 for 3, Pakistan were folded for 237 in the 3rd innings as Jansen claimed 6/52 from 14 overs.
As a result, the hosts needed to chase down a paltry 148 to win the game. Though the Proteas unit crossed the line, they lost eight wickets in the process.
#2
Kagiso Rabada - 6/46 vs Bangladesh
Star fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was at his best in the Mirpur Test against Bangladesh last year.
His brilliant show in the third innings helped SA dismiss Bangladesh for 307 runs.
Rabada's efforts set a modest target of 106 runs for South Africa to win.
The pacer returned with figures worth 6/46 from 17.5 overs as the visitors clinched a seven-wicket victory.
#1
Marco Jansen - 7/13 vs Sri Lanka
Jansen tops this list, having rattled Sri Lanka on Day 2 of the Durban Test last year.
The pacer's 7/13 from just 6.5 overs saw Sri Lanka get folded for just 42 runs, their lowest score in Tests.
As a result, South Africa won by 233 runs despite posting just 191/10 while batting first.
Jansen's 7/13 are the second-best bowling figures in the 2023-25 WTC cycle, only behind Pakistan's Noman Ali's 8/46 vs England.