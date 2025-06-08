What's the story

South Africa's cricket team has shown tremendous resilience in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

After a shaky start, losing three of their first four Tests, the Proteas bounced back to top the standings.

They will now take on defending champions Australia in the final at Lord's from June 11.

Ahead of this high-voltage clash, let's take a look at SA bowlers who claimed six-wicket hauls in the 2023-25 WTC cycle.