Baartman's next commitment is the SA20

South Africa's Baartman ruled out of 3rd ODI against Pakistan

By Rajdeep Saha 06:58 pm Dec 20, 202406:58 pm

What's the story South African cricketer Ottneil Baartman has been ruled out of the upcoming third One Day International (ODI) against Pakistan due to a right knee issue. The setback comes after Keshav Maharaj was injured earlier in the series, making Baartman the second bowler and sixth seamer to be sidelined this summer. Others who have been injured include Gerald Coetzee, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, and Anrich Nortje.

Replacement announced

Bosch to replace Baartman in ODI squad

Corbin Bosch, who recently got his maiden Test squad call-up, will take Baartman's place in the ODI side. Bosch is also likely to make his Test debut against Pakistan on Boxing Day. The change was necessitated after Baartman felt discomfort in his run-up while bowling ahead of the second ODI on Thursday in Cape Town. Although not part of the match-day XI for the game, he had played the series opener two days ago where he bowled seven overs.

Upcoming commitments

Baartman's future plans and South Africa's Test strategy

Baartman's next commitment is the SA20, where he is contracted with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. His injury isn't likely to derail South Africa's Test plans as they await news on Mulder's fitness. Mulder had fractured his right middle finger during the first Test against Sri Lanka last month, but has returned to practice and was due for a scan. According to Test coach Shukri Conrad, South Africa will take a cautious approach with Mulder's return.

Game plan

South Africa's strategy for upcoming matches

If Mulder misses out, South Africa could go for an all-pace attack at SuperSport Park, with Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Bosch and Dane Paterson. They could also look at Kwena Maphaka who made his ODI debut on Thursday and returned with 4/72 in the 81-run loss. Despite Pakistan having won the series, South Africa hopes to salvage some pride on Pink Day at Wanderers. This will be their last ODI with their best available squad before next year's Champions Trophy.