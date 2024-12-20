Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2nd ODI, Pakistan clinched the series against South Africa, despite a strong start from the hosts.

Key performances from Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Kamran Ghulam helped Pakistan reach a formidable score of 329.

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen put up a brave fight with 97 runs, but the team's efforts were stifled by Pakistan's spinners, leading to their defeat. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pakistan won the 2nd ODI versus SA (Image Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan beat South Africa in 2nd ODI, clinch series

By Rajdeep Saha 01:59 am Dec 20, 202401:59 am

What's the story Pakistan have registered a convincing win in the second One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. The win was set up by Shaheen Afridi's brilliant show, who picked four wickets and kept South Africa to mere 248 runs. The result gave Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, their second consecutive win after a close three-wicket win in Paarl on Tuesday. Here's more.

Match progression

South Africa's steady start and subsequent collapse

South Africa started their run chase on a confident note, with Temba Bavuma hitting a boundary off Afridi's first ball. However, their opening 34-run stand didn't last long as Bavuma was caught by Haris Rauf in the deep. Tony de Zorzi hit three boundaries off Shaheen and Naseem Shah before being dismissed by Abrar Ahmad. The hosts' struggle continued as Pakistan's spinners choked their run-scoring efforts in the middle overs.

Klaasen

In-form Klaasen's solo effort not enough

Despite Heinrich Klaasen's valiant 97, South Africa couldn't get back on track. Klaasen was the lone man standing and was the final batter to be dismissed. His 97 came from 74 balls. He slammed 8 fours and four sixes. This was his 2nd successive fifty in the series. Klaasen has raced to 1,906 runs at 43.25. In addition to 4 tons, he has slammed 8 fifties.

Bowling

Afridi claims his 7th four-fer in ODIs; Naseem shines

Afridi claimed a four-fer, clocking 4/47 from 8 overs. In 58 matches, he has raced to a tally of 117 scalps at an average of 22.94. He took his 7th four-fer in ODIs. Versus the Proteas, he has claimed 21 scalps from 11 matches at 25. This was his best performance against SA. On the other hand, Naseem 3/37 from 8.3 overs. In 19 ODIs, he now owns 40 scalps at 19.45. Abrar Ahmed took 2/48 from nine overs.

PAK batting

Pakistan get to 329 runs

Earlier in the day, a 115-run stand between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan had set the tone for Pakistan's 329. The visitors overcame an early setback of Abdullah Shafique's second-ball duck in the first over. Babar and Rizwan steadied the ship for the visitors. Thereafter, Kamran Ghulam's quickfire 63 off just 32 balls further bolstered Pakistan's score. Pakistan maintained their momentum. Ghulam was supported by Agha Salman (30-ball 33), Irfan Khan (16-ball 15) and Afridi (9-ball 16).

Babar

Babar Azam slams his 33rd half-century in ODIs

Babar smashed a fine 73-run knock versus South Africa. He ended up facing 95 balls in a knock that had 7 fours. Babar was dismissed by Andile Phehlukwayo while trying to up the ante. Babar's 73 took him to a tally of 5,905 runs at 56.77. In addition to 33 half-centuries, he owns 19 hundreds. In 13 matches versus South Africa, Babar has raced to 669 runs at 60.81. He slammed his 5th fifty versus SA (100s: 1).

Duo

Rizwan and Ghulam hammer fifties

Pakistan skipper Rizwan smashed 80 runs from 82 balls. He was instrumental with his shot-making before departing in the 36th over. He smashed 7 fours and three sixes. In 82 matches (73 innings), Rizwan has amassed 2,299 runs at 41.05. He registered his 14th fifty (100s: 3). Ghulam's 32-ball 63 had four fours and five sixes. Across 5 innings, he owns 192 runs at 38.40. He slammed his maiden fifty (100s: 1).

Information

18-year-old Kwena Maphaka claims four-fer on debut

Kwena Maphaka took 4/72 from 9.5 overs (1 maiden) and was South Africa's leading bowler. Notably, he made his ODI debut. Marco Jansen took three wickets from his 10 overs. He conceded 71 runs (1 maiden).

Information

Pakistan dominating the scenes in ODI cricket

Pakistan are gathering momentum as they head toward the ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan claimed an ODI series win in Australia and Zimbabwe recently. And now, they have beaten South Africa as well in another away series.