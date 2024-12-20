Pakistan beat South Africa in 2nd ODI, clinch series
Pakistan have registered a convincing win in the second One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. The win was set up by Shaheen Afridi's brilliant show, who picked four wickets and kept South Africa to mere 248 runs. The result gave Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, their second consecutive win after a close three-wicket win in Paarl on Tuesday. Here's more.
South Africa's steady start and subsequent collapse
South Africa started their run chase on a confident note, with Temba Bavuma hitting a boundary off Afridi's first ball. However, their opening 34-run stand didn't last long as Bavuma was caught by Haris Rauf in the deep. Tony de Zorzi hit three boundaries off Shaheen and Naseem Shah before being dismissed by Abrar Ahmad. The hosts' struggle continued as Pakistan's spinners choked their run-scoring efforts in the middle overs.
In-form Klaasen's solo effort not enough
Despite Heinrich Klaasen's valiant 97, South Africa couldn't get back on track. Klaasen was the lone man standing and was the final batter to be dismissed. His 97 came from 74 balls. He slammed 8 fours and four sixes. This was his 2nd successive fifty in the series. Klaasen has raced to 1,906 runs at 43.25. In addition to 4 tons, he has slammed 8 fifties.
Afridi claims his 7th four-fer in ODIs; Naseem shines
Afridi claimed a four-fer, clocking 4/47 from 8 overs. In 58 matches, he has raced to a tally of 117 scalps at an average of 22.94. He took his 7th four-fer in ODIs. Versus the Proteas, he has claimed 21 scalps from 11 matches at 25. This was his best performance against SA. On the other hand, Naseem 3/37 from 8.3 overs. In 19 ODIs, he now owns 40 scalps at 19.45. Abrar Ahmed took 2/48 from nine overs.
Pakistan get to 329 runs
Earlier in the day, a 115-run stand between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan had set the tone for Pakistan's 329. The visitors overcame an early setback of Abdullah Shafique's second-ball duck in the first over. Babar and Rizwan steadied the ship for the visitors. Thereafter, Kamran Ghulam's quickfire 63 off just 32 balls further bolstered Pakistan's score. Pakistan maintained their momentum. Ghulam was supported by Agha Salman (30-ball 33), Irfan Khan (16-ball 15) and Afridi (9-ball 16).
Babar Azam slams his 33rd half-century in ODIs
Babar smashed a fine 73-run knock versus South Africa. He ended up facing 95 balls in a knock that had 7 fours. Babar was dismissed by Andile Phehlukwayo while trying to up the ante. Babar's 73 took him to a tally of 5,905 runs at 56.77. In addition to 33 half-centuries, he owns 19 hundreds. In 13 matches versus South Africa, Babar has raced to 669 runs at 60.81. He slammed his 5th fifty versus SA (100s: 1).
Rizwan and Ghulam hammer fifties
Pakistan skipper Rizwan smashed 80 runs from 82 balls. He was instrumental with his shot-making before departing in the 36th over. He smashed 7 fours and three sixes. In 82 matches (73 innings), Rizwan has amassed 2,299 runs at 41.05. He registered his 14th fifty (100s: 3). Ghulam's 32-ball 63 had four fours and five sixes. Across 5 innings, he owns 192 runs at 38.40. He slammed his maiden fifty (100s: 1).
18-year-old Kwena Maphaka claims four-fer on debut
Kwena Maphaka took 4/72 from 9.5 overs (1 maiden) and was South Africa's leading bowler. Notably, he made his ODI debut. Marco Jansen took three wickets from his 10 overs. He conceded 71 runs (1 maiden).
Pakistan dominating the scenes in ODI cricket
Pakistan are gathering momentum as they head toward the ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan claimed an ODI series win in Australia and Zimbabwe recently. And now, they have beaten South Africa as well in another away series.