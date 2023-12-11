SA vs IND, 2nd T20I: Preview, stats, and Dream11 predictions

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:24 am Dec 11, 202309:24 am

The series opener got washed out (Source: X/@BCCI)

The three-match T20I series between India and South Africa has been reduced to a two-match affair with the series opener being washed without the toss. Hence, both sides would aim to clinch the second game and gain an unassailable lead. India are without the services of several key players. South Africa's top order also lacks experience. Here is the preview.

Venue, broadcast details, timing and more

The iconic Kingsmead in Durban will host the second T20I on December 12 (8:30pm IST). The track here usually offers a balanced surface in white-ball cricket. Australia thrashed SA 3-0 in a high-scoring T20I series here in August-September this year. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming is available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

A look at the head-to-head record

India and South Africa have locked horns in 24 T20Is as of now, with the former winning 13 of them and losing 10 (NR: 1). India have won nine out of their 13 T20Is in SA. While the Men in Blue have lost thrice, one match was abandoned. India won their last bilateral T20I series in SA in 2018, by 2-1 margin.

Can Indian youngsters ace the South Africa challenge?

Most of the players in the Indian squad are yet to play an international match on South African soil. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh will be required to adjust to the pace and bounce of the surface. Meanwhile, SA pacers Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger will be required to step up in the absence of prominent names.

A look at the probable XIs

South Africa's possible XI: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi. India's possible XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Here are the key players

Kuldeep Yadav boasts the highest average (11.60) among full-member team bowlers with at least 25 T20I wickets outside Asia. With 379 runs across 15 innings, David Miller is SA's highest run-getter against India in T20Is. Suryakumar Yadav owns 187 T20I runs against the Proteas side at 62.33. (SR: 185.14). Aiden Markram has accumulated 184 T20I runs in 2023 at a strike rate of 158.62.

Dream11 fantasy cricket picks

Fantasy option 1: Heinrich Klaasen (VC), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Yashavi Jaiswal, Rinku SIngh, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Aiden Markram, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger. Fantasy option 2: Heinrich Klaasen, Jitesh Sharma, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Rinku Singh (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Aiden Markram (C), Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Gerald Coetzee, Tabraiz Shamsi.

