India's tour of SA: KL Rahul to lead in ODIs

By Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha 08:21 pm Nov 30, 202308:21 pm

KL Rahul will be leading India in the ODI series against South Africa (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

In a major development, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will miss the white-ball leg of India's South Africa tour. The BCCI announced India's squads on November 30. While Rohit will lead the side in the Test series, KL Rahul has been appointed India's ODI captain. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav will lead India's T20I squad on the tour.

KL Rahul to lead the ODI side

India's squad for the ODI series: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

Kohli and Rohit to skip white-ball leg

It was earlier reported that Kohli will skip white-ball cricket in South Africa after starring in India's grueling ICC Cricket World Cup campaign. At the moment the 35-year-old will be playing red-ball cricket. He will feature in the two-match Test series against South Africa. Kohli had a defining World Cup campaign. He broke a flurry of records and won the player-of-the-tournament award.

Rohit and Kohli unavailable; Shami undergoing medical treatement

The BCCI put out a post on X, saying Rohit and Kohli had requested the board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour. Meanwhile, pacer Mohammed Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment and his availability is subject to fitness.

Selectors look past Pujara and Rahane in Tests

Senior batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have fallen out of favor with the selectors. The duo has been snubbed, with Shreyas Iyer coming back to the side. He missed the West Indies series with an injury. Rahane returned to India's Test side for the Caribbean tour on the back of a successful IPL season, while Pujara wasn't picked.

Schedule: India tour of South Africa, 2023/24

December 10: 1st T20I, Kingsmead, Durban. December 12: 2nd T20I, St George's Park, Gqeberha. December 14: 3rd T20I, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. December 17: 1st ODI, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. December 19: 2nd ODI, St George's Park, Gqeberha. December 21: 3rd ODI, Boland Park, Paarl. December 26-30: 1st Test, SuperSport Park, Centurion. January 3-7: 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town.

India's Test squad to face SA

India's squad for Test series: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Prasidh Krishna.

A look at India's T20I squad

India's squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.