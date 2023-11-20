2023 World Cup: Six Indians in ICC team of tournament

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:38 pm Nov 20, 202302:38 pm

Rohit Sharma has been named the captain (Source: X/@BCCI)

As many as six Indians have been named in the ICC team of the tournament for the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Australia tasted the glory in the mega event, having defeated home favorites India by six wickets in the final. Meanwhile, eight of the XI players in the elite team featured in the final game in Ahmedabad. Here are further details.

Rohit, de Kock to open

India's Rohit Sharma, who is also the captain of this team, has been placed at the top alongside South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock. While the former finished the 2023 WC with 597 runs at 54.27, his strike rate of 125.95 is the second-highest among batters with 450-plus runs in a WC edition. De Kock, who made 591 runs, scored the most tons (4).

Kohli, Mitchell to follow

Virat Kohli, who is at number three, finished with 765 runs at 95.62 (50s: 6, 100s: 3). He displaced Sachin Tendulkar (673 in 2003) as the batter with most runs in a WC edition. NZ's Daryl Mitchell follows him. His tally of 552 runs is the most for a batter operating at number four or lower in a WC edition (100s: 2, 50s: 2).

KL Rahul is at number five

The number-five batter of this elite team is India's KL Rahul. His tally of 452 runs is the second-most for a player batting at number five or lower in an ODI WC edition (100s: 1, 50s: 2). He also smashed the fastest WC century by an Indian, off 62 balls against the Netherlands. He was also clinical behind the stumps.

Maxwell, Jadeja are the all-rounders

Australia's Glenn Maxwell was at his all-round best. Against Afghanistan, he became the first non-opener to slam an ODI double-ton. Against Netherlands, he slammed the fastest WC hundred, off 40 balls. He scored 400 runs besides claiming six wickets. Maxwell's batting strike rate read 150.38. Meanwhile, India's Ravindra Jadeja claimed 16 wickets besides playing some crucial knocks. His economy was a stellar 4.26.

Bumrah, Shami are among the bowlers

Pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are the remaining Indians in this XI. Despite playing just seven games, Shami finished as the highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps. He claimed three five-wicket hauls and a solitary four-fer, including a career-best 7/57 in the semi-final. Bumrah, who took 20 wickets, had the best economy rates among bowlers with at least two wickets (4.06).

Zampa is the lone spinner

The lone specialist spinner in the entire Aussie squad, Adam Zampa finished with 23 scalps, the second-most for any bowler. He hence finds a place in this XI. Notably, Zampa claimed three successive four-fers. The remaining spot is occupied by Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka. His 21 wickets put him firmly in the tournament's top five wicket-takers. The left-arm pacer claimed a fifer against India.

Gerald Coetzee is the 12th man

South Africa's pace-bowling sensation Gerald Coetzee is the 12th man in this XI. He bowled with pace and threat throughout the campaign, taking 20 wickets across his eight matches. No other SA bowler has taken more wickets in a WC edition.

ICC team of the 2023 WC

ICC team of the 2023 WC: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, Jaspriit Bumrah, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami, Dilshan Madushanka.