WC semi-final: Ton-up Miller guides SA to 212 against Australia

07:03 pm Nov 16, 2023

David Miller smashed a historic World Cup century

Australia restricted South Africa to 212 in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup second semi-final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. David Miller turned out to be SA's lone warrior, having slammed a historic century. Heinrich Klaasen was the only other SA batter to cross 40. While Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins took three-wicket hauls, Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head scalped two wickets each.

A horrendous start from SA

Starc got rid of South Africa captain Temba Bavuma in the first over itself after the Proteas elected to bat. SA lost Quinton de Kock with just eight runs on the board in the sixth over. Josh Hazlewood, who bowled tight lines, dismissed him. The Proteas scored just 18/2 in the mandatory powerplay (0-10). SA succumbed to swing, pace, and bounce.

An unwanted record for SA

As per Cricbuzz, SA's 18/2 in the first 10 overs is now their second-lowest score in ODI World Cups. SA's lowest tally in the first 10 overs with the bat was 12/2 versus New Zealand in the 2007 edition. Notably, SA had also posted 27/5 against the Aussies in the 2007 World Cup semi-finals. 28/2 versus Zimbabwe in 2015 follows suit.

48 dot balls in first 10 overs

SA faced 30 dot balls in the first six overs itself, losing two scalps and scoring eight runs. They failed to hit a single boundary. In the next two overs, SA managed just two runs and faced 10 more dots. In the ninth over, a maiden boundary arrived before the 10th saw one run being conceded. SA faced 48 dot balls in 10 overs.

A valiant knock from Miller

Miller came to the middle after SA were down to 24/4. Starc and Hazlewood dismantled SA's top order with thunderous opening spells. Miller took SA past 110 along with Klaasen. The latter and Marco Jansen departed in quick succession. Miller, who paired up with Gerald Coetzee, completed his ton in the 48th over. The former smashed a 116-ball 101 (8 fours and 5 sixes).

Miller becomes SA's first centurion in WC semi-finals

As mentioned, Miller has become the first South African batter to score a century in the World Cup semi-finals. Before this, Faf du Plessis held the highest score for the Proteas in this regard. He smashed 82 against New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup semi-final. No other SA batter has over 80 runs in the WC semis.

Eighth time Hazlewood has sent back de Kock

As per Cricbuzz, de Kock has now been dismissed for the eighth time by Hazlewood in ODIs. De Kock owns 126 runs off 173 balls at an average of 15.75. He has faced 121 dots and carries a strike rate of 72.83. Notably, de Kock has been out to Hazlewood for the most number of times in ODIs. Trent Boult is next with five.

Highest individual score for SA in World Cup knockouts

Miller's 101 against Australia is also the highest individual score for South Africa in ODI World Cup knockouts. On this tally as well, he has broken the record of du Plessis.

More feats for Miller

Miller now has the joint third-most centuries (6) at number five or below in ODI cricket, with AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, Andrew Symonds, and Sikandar Raza. Miller also owns the most ODI hundreds against a team at number five or below. The Proteas batter now has the joint second-most tons in Australia vs South Africa ODIs, with de Kock and Herschelle Gibbs.

Third bowler with 60-plus ODI WC scalps

Left-arm seamer Starc was the pick of Australia bowlers, having taken 3/34 from his 10 overs. Starc has become the third bowler in ICC ODI World Cup history to take 60-plus scalps. Starc, who has raced to 62 wickets at 19.24, joins Glenn McGrath and Muthiah Muralidaran in terms of the milestone. Former Aussie pacer McGrath took 71 scalps at 18.19.