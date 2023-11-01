Decoding the lowest ODI World Cup scores of New Zealand

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Decoding the lowest ODI World Cup scores of New Zealand

By Rajdeep Saha 10:32 pm Nov 01, 202310:32 pm

New Zealand had a forgettable outing versus South Africa (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand had a forgettable outing versus South Africa in match number 32 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday in Pune. After conceding a mammoth 357/4, the Kiwis perished for a paltry 167, losing the match by 190 runs. Notably, New Zealand posted their lowest-ever ODI World Cup score versus the Proteas. Here we decode their lowest World Cup totals.

2/5

112 vs Australia in 2003

New Zealand's lowest ODI World Cup score is versus Australia. NZ managed 112/10 (30.1 overs), chasing 209 in the 2003 World Cup. Shane Bond's 6/23 helped the Kiwis restrict the Aussies to 208/9. Michael Bevan and Andy Bichel slammed fifties. In response, New Zealand faltered in the chase from the very beginning losing early wickets. Brett Lee took a fifer for Australia.

3/5

133 vs Australia in 2007

In the 2007 World Cup, New Zealand were bundled out by the Aussies for just 133 in 25.5 overs. New Zealand were chasing a massive 349 and bit the dust, losing by 215 runs. Brad Hogg claimed 4/29 for Australia as Peter Fulton scored 62 for NZ. Earlier, Australia scored 348/6 with Matthew Hayden hammering a century and Ricky Ponting smashing 66.

4/5

146 vs India in 2003

New Zealand were bullied by Team India in the 2003 World Cup in Centurion. The Kiwis managed only 146 in 45.1 overs. Besides Stephen Fleming (30), no other player surpassed 25. For India, Zaheer Khan claimed figures worth 4/42. In response, India got the job done in style (150/3). Mohammad Kaif and Rahul Dravid scored unbeaten fifties.

5/5

153 vs Sri Lanka in 2011

New Zealand couldn't chase down 266 versus Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. SL managed a challenging 265/9 in 50 overs. Kumar Sangakkara scored 111 and Mahela Jayawardene smoked 66. For NZ, Tim Southee claimed a three-fer. In response, NZ were dismissed for 153. Ross Taylor was the top scorer with 33. Muthiah Muralidaran claimed 4/25.