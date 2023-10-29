ICC World Cup: Rohit Sharma smashes his 12th fifty-plus score

1/6

Sports 2 min read

ICC World Cup: Rohit Sharma smashes his 12th fifty-plus score

By Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha 05:27 pm Oct 29, 202305:27 pm

During his 87-run knock, Rohit surpassed the 10,500-run mark in ODIs (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team captain, has slammed his 12th fifty-plus score in the ICC Cricket World Cup. The Indian opener was superb versus England in match number 29 in Lucknow on Sunday. Rohit looked set for a brilliant century but he perished for 87 from 101 balls. He added a 91-run stand with KL Rahul after India were reduced to 40/3.

2/6

A fifth World Cup half-century for Rohit

Rohit hammered his fifth half-century in ODI World Cups. He also owns seven tons. During the match against Afghanistan, he broke a tie with Sachin Tendulkar, having smashed his seventh World Cup ton. Rohit smoked as many as five tons in 2019, the most by a batter in a World Cup edition. The Indian opener smashed a hundred in the 2015 event as well.

3/6

Fifth Indian to get to 18,000 international runs

During the innings, Rohit raced past 18,000 international runs. He achieved this feat in 457 appearances. Among Indians, Tendulkar (34,357), Kohli (26,121), Rahul Dravid (24,208), and Sourav Ganguly (18,575) are the ones ahead of Rohit in terms of international runs. Overall, Rohit became the 20th player to touch the 18,000-run mark in international cricket. He made his Team India debut in 2007.

4/6

Rohit equals these greats with 12 fifty-plus World Cup scores

Rohit has equaled the likes of Virat Kohli, Shakib Al Hasan, and Kumar Sangakkara in terms of 12 fifty-plus scores. He has however reached the tally faster than all these greats.

5/6

10,500 ODI runs for Rohit

During his 87-run knock, Rohit surpassed the 10,500-run mark in ODIs. He now has 10,510 runs at 49.34. He registered his 54th ODI fifty, besides owning 31 tons. Versus England, Rohit owns 724 runs at 48.26. He hit his fourth fifty. In the ODI World Cup, Rohit has raced to 1,376 runs at 65.52.

6/6

1,000-plus ODI runs in 2023

Rohit became the third player to surpass 1,000 ODI runs in 2023 after Shubman Gill and Pathum Nissanka. He now owns 1,056 runs at 55.67. He hammered his eighth fifty this year. Rohit also owns two tons. In World Cup 2023, he owns 398 runs.