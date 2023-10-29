Rohit Sharma races past 1,000 ODI runs in 2023

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Rohit Sharma races past 1,000 ODI runs in 2023

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:05 pm Oct 29, 202303:05 pm

2023 is Rohit's best year in terms of ODI strike rate (Source: X/@BCCI)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has accomplished yet another milestone as he has become the third batter to complete 1,000 ODI runs in 2023. He reached this milestone with a steady knock against England in Match 29 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Lucknow. Rohit entered the match, requiring 31 runs to get the milestone. Here are his stats.

2/5

Third batter to get this milestone

Rohit took just 22 games to complete 1,000 runs in the ongoing year. His average and strike rate in 2023 is over 53 and 115, respectively. The tally includes seven fifties and a couple of centuries as well. Rohit's teammate Shubman Gill (1,334) and Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka (1,062) are the only other batters with 1,000-plus ODI runs this year.

3/5

Rohit accomplishes the feat for fifth time

Rohit has now amassed 1,000-plus ODI runs in five calendar years. He reached the milestone in 2013, 2017, 2018, and 2019 as well. His best year in terms of ODI runs came in 2019 as he finished with 1,490 runs at 57.30. 2018 (100.09) was the only other year besides 2023 where Rohit had a strike rate of 100-plus (Minimum: 300 runs).

4/5

Over 50 sixes in 2023

Rohit has been at his destructive best in 2023 as he has smashed over 50 ODI sixes this year. West Indies's Chris Gayle (56 in 2019) and South Africa's AB de Villiers (58 in 2015) are the only other batters with 50-plus ODI sixes in a calendar year. Rohit is expected to overtake de Villiers's tally by the end of the ongoing tournament.

5/5

Here are his ODI numbers

Rohit has now raced past 10,450 ODI runs at a 49-plus average. His tally of 31 ODI tons is only third to compatriots Virat Kohli (48) and Sachin Tendulkar (49). He also has 53 fifties under his belt in the format. Rohit is the only batter with multiple ODI double-tons (three). His 264 against SL in 2014 remains the highest individual ODI score.