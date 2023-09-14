Ben Stokes achieves these ODI records with 182-run knock

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 14, 2023 | 09:37 am 3 min read

Ben Stokes registered the highest individual ODI score for England (Source: X/@ICC)

Ben Stokes shattered a flurry of records with a magnificent century in the third ODI against New Zealand. The southpaw smashed 182 off just 124 balls, scripting the highest individual ODI score by an England batter. Notably, the ongoing series is Stokes's first ODI assignment in over a year as he had retired from the format in 2022. Here are the records he scripted.

A blistering knock from Stokes

Stokes arrived to the middle after England were reduced to 13/2. Trent Boult dismissed Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root initially. However, Stokes and Dawid Malan (96) took England past 200. The former played cautiously but kept on punishing the poor deliveries. He reached his century in the 30th over off just 76 balls. Stokes further accelerated and notched up his career-best score.

Stokes breaks Jason Roy's record

Stokes finished with 182 off 124 balls, a knock laced with 15 fours and 9 sixes. As mentioned, he registered the highest individual score for England in the format. Stokes broke the record of Jason Roy, who smashed 180 against Australia in 2018 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Notably, only Stokes and Roy have touched the 180-run mark in ODIs from England.

Stokes completes 3,000 ODI runs, accomplishes this double

During the knock, Stokes completed 3,000 runs in ODI cricket. He has now raced to 3,159 runs in 108 games at 40.5. He became the 19th Englishman to reach this feat. The tally includes four tons and 22 fifties. Stokes boasts a sensational strike rate of 96.37. With his right-arm pacer, the 32-year-old has also scalped 74 ODI wickets at an economy of 6.05.

Stokes accomplishes this double

Stokes became just the third England player to complete the ODI double of 3,000 runs and 50 wickets. He joined Paul Collingwood (5,092 runs and 111 wickets) and Andrew Flintoff (3,293 runs and 168 wickets) on this list.

2,000 runs at home

Notably, Stokes also accomplished the milestone of 2,000 (2,002) ODI runs at home. Playing his 64th home ODI, the left-handed batter averages 45.50 with his strike rate being 95.92 in this regard. The tally includes three tons and 12 fifties. Only Joe Root (46.61) and Jonny Bairstow (50.69) boast higher averages among England batters with at least 2,000 home ODI runs.

Record stand between Malan and Stokes

Malan and Stokes added 199 runs for the third wicket, recording England's highest stand for any wicket against NZ ODIs. Malan-Stokes surpassed Root and Eoin Morgan, who added 198 runs (3rd wicket) in 2015. Overall, the duo recorded England's third-highest third-wicket partnership in ODIs. They are behind Root-Roy's 221-run stand versus Australia (2018) and Neil Fairbrother-Graeme Hick's 213-run partnership versus West Indies (1991).

Third-highest individual ODI score against NZ

Stokes's 182 is now the third-highest individual ODI score against NZ. He is only behind Indians Shubman Gill (208) and Sachin Tendulkar (186*). David Gower (158) trails him in this regard among Englishman. Meanwhile, Stokes also recorded the second-highest ODI score by player batting at number four or lower in ODIs. He is only behind West Indies legend Vivian Richards (189* against England).

