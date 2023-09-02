ENG vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Jonny Bairstow slams 60-ball 86*

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 02, 2023 | 12:25 am 2 min read

England's Jonny Bairstow showed his mettle in the second T20I versus New Zealand in Manchester (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England's Jonny Bairstow showed his mettle in the second T20I versus New Zealand in Manchester. He scored a 60-ball 86* as England finished their innings on 198/4. Besides Bairstow, Harry Brook scored a 36-ball 67. New Zealand did well to contain England below 200 in the end. Adam Milne bowled a superb 19th over and finished with 0/23. Here are the stats.

Bairstow and Brook's partnership the highlight

England were reduced to 43/2 before Bairstow and Brook got along and stitched a mammoth 131-run partnership for the third wicket. Brook was the chief architect, smashing the ball from the start. Bairstow got set and then went for the big shots. Bairstow looked destined for his maiden century but couldn't get much strike in the end. However, it was a solid knock.

Ninth fifty from the blade of Bairstow

Playing his 68th match, Bairstow was in sublime touch. His 86* was laced with eight fours and four sixes. He has raced to 1,427 runs at an average of 29.12. He struck his ninth fifty for England in the 20-over format. In 12 matches versus the Kiwis, Bairstow has racked up 245 runs at 27.22. He struck his maiden fifty.

A partnership record for the duo

Bairstow and Brook's 131-run stand is England's second-highest for the third wicket and third-highest overall against New Zealand. Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan's 182-run stand (3rd wicket) remains the highest partnership in England-New Zealand T20Is.

