Ashes 2023, Zak Crawley registers his 10th Test half-century: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 29, 2023 | 07:11 pm 2 min read

Crawley smashed his third Test fifty against Australia (Photo credit: Twitter/@englandcricket)

England opener Zak Crawley chipped in with a vital knock against Australia on day three of the fifth Ashes Test at the Kennington Oval in London. Crawley registered his 10th Test fifty and third against Australia. After a stunning 189 in Manchester, Crawley has carried that form in London with a 76-ball 73. England were 140/2 when he was dismissed.

A dominant knock from Crawley

Crawley and Ben Duckett gave England a flying start on day three in the second innings. They scored runs very quickly and wiped out Australia's 12-run lead in no time. The duo added 79 runs as Mitchell Starc won the battle against Duckett by finding his outside edge. Crawley continued and added 61 runs with Ben Stokes. He was ultimately dismissed by Pat Cummins.

Most runs in this Ashes series

Courtesy of his 47 yesterday, Usman Khawaja went ahead in the runs tally in this Ashes series. But England's Crawley has claimed that crown back from Khawaja. The 25-year-old has amassed 480 runs in this Ashes at an average of 53.33. He surpassed Khawaja's tally of 424 runs. Crawley has smoked two fifties and a solitary hundred in this Ashes series.

A look at his Test numbers

On the back of his 10th Test fifty, Crawley has raced to 2,204 runs in 39 Tests at an average of 31.48. Besides 10 Test fifties, he has also smoked four hundreds. Against Australia, he has amassed 646 runs in eight Tests at an average of 43.06. His tally includes three fifties and a solitary hundred in this format.

England openers with highest aggregates in the home Ashes series

As per Cricbuzz, Crawley now owns the sixth-highest aggregate runs in an Ashes series for England at home. 554 - John Edrich, 1968; 553 - Michael Atherton, 1993; 490 - Tim Robinson, 1985; 487 - Graham Gooch, 1985; 486 - Jack Hobbs, 1926 are ahead.

