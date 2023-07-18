Steve Smith averages over 100 at Old Trafford: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 18, 2023 | 09:00 am 2 min read

Steve Smith has slammed 401 runs at Old Trafford in two Tests (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Steve Smith will hope to play a big role in the upcoming fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester as Australia eye series win. Smith's records at Old Trafford are phenomenal, and he will hope to add more feathers to his already illustrious cap when he takes the field against England on July 19. Here we decode his stats.

Smith's exceptional records at Old Trafford (Tests)

The Australian batting star has played only two Tests at Old Trafford. But Smith's records speak for themselves. The 34-year-old icon has amassed 401 runs in four innings in Manchester at a staggering average of 100.25. His highest score at the venue is 211 which came in September 2019. Overall, he has hammered a solitary ton and a couple of fifties in Manchester.

Second-most runs by an Aussie at Old Trafford (Test)

Smith has clobbered the second-highest runs by an Australian at Old Trafford in Test cricket. His tally is beaten by Australian legend Allan Border, who has slammed 416 runs in four Testshere at 83.20. Steve Waugh trails Smith with 397 runs in three Tests.

Smith's numbers against England (Tests)

In 35 Ashes Tests, Smith has compiled 3,234 runs at an average of 56.73. The 34-year-old's tally includes 12 centuries and 11 fifties, proving his exceptional conversion rate. Notably, he is the third-highest run-getter in Ashes. Only Don Bradman (5,028) and Jack Hobbs (3,636) are ahead of him. In 18 Ashes Tests in England, Smith has scored 1,817 runs at 58.61 (50s: 6, 100s:7).

Third-highest runs among Australians in away Ashes Tests

As mentioned, Smith has slammed 1,817 runs in 18 away Ashes Tests at an average of 58.61. He is the third-highest runs among Australians in away Ashes Tests. He is only behind Bradman (2,674) and Border (2,082) in this regard.

A look at his overall Test numbers

Smith recently completed 9,000 Test runs and became the second-fastest to reach the milestone. Only Kumar Sangakkara has reached the milestone in 172 innings in comparison to Smith's 174 innings. Overall, he has amassed 9,137 runs in 100 Tests at 53,79. He has smashed 32 hundreds and 37 fifties in this format. Smith's highest score of 239 came against England in Perth in 2017.

