2nd Ashes Test, Day 2: England trail by 138 runs

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 29, 2023 | 11:36 pm 3 min read

England ended Day 2 of the second Ashes Test on 274/4 and trail visitors Australia by 138 runs

England ended Day 2 of the second Ashes Test on 274/4 and trail visitors Australia by 138 runs. Australia resumed Day 2 on 339/5 before being bowled out for 416. Steve Smith went on to register a 32nd century in the format. In response, Ben Duckett fell two runs short of a deserved century. Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley surpassed 40 runs each.

England wrap up the Australian innings in the morning session

England will feel happy about how the morning session went for them on Day 2. They ended up picking five scalps and conceded 77 runs. Stuart Broad trapped Carey for 22 to claim the first wicket. James Anderson dismissed Starc, who managed an edge behind. Centurion Smith ended up with a knock of 110. Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson were England's other wicket-takers.

Smith hammers his 32nd Test century, equals Waugh

Smith tackled the red cherry with precision and ended up scoring 110 off 184 balls (15 fours). Smith slammed his 32nd Test ton and a 12th in The Ashes. He equaled his compatriot Steve Waugh in this regard. Ricky Ponting (41) is now the only Aussie with more Test tons. Smith has equaled England's Jack Hobbs in terms of Ashes tons (12).

Smith becomes fourth-highest scorer in The Ashes

With this knock, Smith has raced to 3,176 runs in The Ashes at 58.81. He surpassed Waugh's tally of 3,173 runs to become the fourth-highest scorer in the competition. Overall, Smith has 9,079 runs in Test cricket at 59.73. He has 32 tons and 37 fifties. Smith has now registered 999 fours and is one shy of 1,000.

Three-fers for Tongue and Robinson

For England, Tongue and Robinson ended with three wickets each. Robinson managed 3/100 from 24.4 overs. Meanwhile, Tongue ended up with figures worth 3/98 from 22 overs. Anderson (1/53) and Broad (1/99) were the other wicket-takers on Day 2.

Duckett plays a solid hand for England

England opener Duckett has slammed a sublime 98 on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Zak Crawley and Duckett added 91 runs for the opening wicket. Duckett also added a 97-run stand alongside Ollie Pope next. Duckett looked to be positive and with the Aussie bowlers erring in their line and lengths, the English opener capitalized.

Key numbers for Ben Duckett

Duckett smashed nine fours in his knock of 98. He has now raced to 929 runs at an average of 46.45. He slammed his sixth fifty. Duckett also owns two centuries. Notably, Duckett had failed in the first match, scoring 12 and 19. Versus Australia, he now owns 129 runs at 43.00. In England, he owns 311 runs at 77.75 (100s: 1, 50s: 1).

