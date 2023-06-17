Sports

Ashes 2023, 1st Test: Travis Head scores a 63-ball 50

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 17, 2023 | 07:35 pm 1 min read

Travis Head scored a brisk 63-ball 50 in Australia's first innings on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test on Saturday at Edgbaston (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Travis Head scored a brisk 63-ball 50 in Australia's first innings on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test on Saturday at Edgbaston. Head came to the crease when Australia were 67/3. He added an 81-run stand alongside Usman Khawaja before falling prey to Moeen Ali post the lunch session. Australia were reduced to 148/4 with Head's dismissal. Here's more.

Head plays a decent hand for Australia

Head came in and looked positive from the beginning. It was another counterattacking knock from the southpaw. He got to his fifty with a three, having faced 60 balls. Head was then dismissed by Ali after trying to dance out of the crease and go for a biggie. However, this was a partnership of substance as Australia had lost three quick scalps.

Head slams his 14th Test fifty

Head has raced to 3,592 runs from 38 matches at an average of 47.13. He slammed his 14th fifty and also has struck six tons so far. In nine games versus England, Head has amassed 598 runs at 42.71. He has two tons and three fifties. Meanwhile, across 11 innings on English soil in Tests, Head has scored 422 runs at 42.20.

