The Ashes: Joe Root vs Australia's pacers in Test cricket

June 14, 2023

Cricket's oldest rivalry, The Ashes, is back as arch-rivals Australia and England are gearing up to meet in the iconic five-Test series, starting June 16. The 2023 edition will take place in England as the hosts seek to regain the prestigious urn. Joe Root will be critical to England's success. His battle with Australia's pacers will be riveting. Here we decode their rivalry.

Why does this story matter?

Root has been one of England's prolific run-scorers in The Ashes. He is the owner of 2,000 runs (2,016) in the high-voltage series. He averages 38.76 against Australia and has three centuries. Although pacers often exploit Root's weakness of facing the incoming deliveries, he has managed to deliver for England. In the impending Ashes, Root will face Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins among others.

Root has fallen to Starc seven times

As has been the case, Starc will be leading Australia's pace battery in the Ashes. The left-arm seamer will be a major threat, considering his ability to bring the ball in. Notably, Root has fallen to Starc seven times in Test cricket. The former has smashed 290 runs off 552 balls when facing Starc. The tally includes 429 dot balls.

Cummins has dismissed Root eight times

Root's record against Australian skipper Cummins is worse. The right-arm pacer has dismissed Root as many as eight times in the longest format. In 23 innings, Root has managed just 190 runs off 411 deliveries against Cummins. The tally includes 318 dot balls. Root will be even more vulnerable against Cummins on England's pitches that offer swing and bounce.

A similar record against Hazlewood

Root has a similar record against Josh Hazlewood in the format. Like Cummins, his compatriot Hazlewood has removed Root eight times. Root averages just 32.50 against the latter, having scored 260 runs off 502 balls.

Will Root overcome the Boland challenge?

Australian pacer Boland's ferocious spells in the ICC World Test Championship final made headlines. The tall seamer made his debut during the 2021/22 Ashes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He took a historic six-wicket haul in that match. Notably, Boland got rid of Root as many as four times in six innings. Root averages a mere 9.75 against Boland in Tests.

Most Test runs among active cricketers

In 130 Test matches, Root has amassed 11,004 runs at an impressive average of 50.47. He is the second-highest run-scorer in this format for England, only behind Alastair Cook with 12,472 runs. Meanwhile, no other active cricketer even owns 9,000 Test runs. Root's tally of 29 Test tons is only second to Smith among active cricketers. He also owns 58 fifties.

