Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto registers his third Test ton: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 14, 2023 | 01:31 pm 1 min read

Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto cracked a terrific ton on Day 1 of the one-off Test match against Afghanistan (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCBtigers)

Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto cracked a terrific ton on Day 1 of the one-off Test match against Afghanistan in Dhaka on Wednesday. Shanto brought up his ton off just 118 balls as Bangladesh are in the driving seat. Bangladesh lost the early scalp of Zakir Hasan as Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shanto have added an unbeaten 170-plus stand thereafter. Here's more.

Shanto leads Bangladesh's dominance in the morning session

Bangladesh have played a positive brand of cricket, scoring at a brisk pace. Credit goes to Shanto for leading the way after coming to bat at number three. He has been the chief architect in this solid stand alongside Joy. In the first session, he played aggressive shots throughout the session. He was well supported by Joy, who provided an able company.

Key numbers for Shanto

Shanto brought up his ton after lunch. He has gone on to smash 18 fours en route to a special knock. Shanto has now raced past 1,110 runs in the longest format at an average of over 27. He also has three fifties under his belt. Shanto slammed his maiden ton on home soil as he is closing in on 400 runs.

