Sports

WTC Final, Alex Carey slams unbeaten 66 versus India: Stats

WTC Final, Alex Carey slams unbeaten 66 versus India: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Jun 10, 2023, 07:43 pm 2 min read

Alex Carey slams his fourth Test fifty (Source: ICC)

Alex Carey played a crucial knock against India in the final of the ICC World Test Championship. His unbeaten knock of 66 was detrimental to the Aussies as they were in a spot of bother at 124/5. It was Carey's maiden test fifty against India but his fourth Test fifty overall. Courtesy of his knock, Australia declared at 270/8, setting a target of 444.

Dependable innings from Carey

After scoring 48 runs in the first innings, Carey was in the middle when Australia were 124/5. He and Cameron Green added 43 runs to bring some stability to their innings. Later, he stitched a 93-run partnership with Mitchell Starc which thwarted the Indians. Carey played his strokes and was positive in his approach throughout. His knock was laced with eight boundaries.

A look at Carey's Test numbers

Carey has raced to 803 runs in 20 Tests at an average of 34.91. Besides, scoring four fifties, he has slammed a century in this format. The wicket-keeper batter also owns a healthy strike rate of 60.60. In his first Test in England, Carey ended with 114 runs. His only century came against South Africa at the MCG in 2022.

Breaking down Carey's numbers

The wicket-keeper batter has stepped up at the biggest match by scoring runs in both innings. Carey has slammed 365 runs in 10 Test matches at home with an average of 33.18. In nine away matches (home of opposition), he has amassed 324 runs at 24.45. He has smashed two fifties away from home. This was his first Test match in a neutral venue.

Share this timeline