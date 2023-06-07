Sports

Sri Lanka blank Afghanistan in third ODI: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 07, 2023, 02:12 pm 2 min read

Sri Lanka got their job done in a hurry, thrashing Afghanistan by nine wickets (Photo credit: Twitter/@ACBofficials)

Sri Lanka got their job done in a hurry, thrashing Afghanistan by nine wickets in the third and final ODI. Afghanistan were bowled out for a paltry 116 in just 22.2 overs. Dushmantha Chameera claimed a four-fer as Wanindu Hasaranga managed 3/7. In response, the Lankan openers slammed quickfire fifties to help their side win the match in 16 overs (120/1).

How did the 3rd ODI pan out?

Lahiru Kumara and Chameera handed Sri Lanka a solid start, reducing the visitors to 77/6 in 14.1 overs. Thereafter, Hasaranga claimed a three-fer to fold the sorry Afghan side for 116. Mohammad Nabi was the top scorer for Afghanistan (23). In response, Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne scored 51 and 56* respectively to help Sri Lanka dictate. Kusal Mendis scored an unbeaten 11.

Chameera races to 50 ODI wickets

Sri Lanka pacer Chameera claimed 4/63 versus Afghanistan on Wednesday. In 44 matches, Chameera has 50 scalps at 33.16. Versus Afghanistan, he has seven wickets from three games at 17.71. Chameera claimed his maiden four-wicket haul in ODIs, besides he also owns a fifer (5/16 against Bangladesh). 23 of his 50 ODI scalps have come in Sri Lanka. He averages 36.04 on home soil.

Hasaranga bowls a tidy spell of 3/7

Hasaranga finished off the proceedings for Sri Lanka with figures worth 3/7 from 4.1 overs. He also bowled a maiden. In 41 games, Hasaranga has 45 wickets at 36.53. In five games versus Afghanistan, he has 11 wickets at 17.90. Today's performance is now his best against them. On home soil, the Hasaranga has claimed 37 wickets from 21 games at an impressive 24.24.

Sri Lankan openers shine with respective fifties

Nissanka scored a 34-ball 51, slamming eight fours and two sixes. He has raced to 847 runs from 26 games at 33.88. He slammed his seventh fifty. Versus Afghanistan, he owns 255 runs from six matches at 51.00. This was his second fifty. Meanwhile, Karunaratne hit an unbeaten 56. He has 879 runs from 33 games at 29.30. Karunaratne slammed his 8th ODI fifty.

Sri Lanka win the three-match series 2-1

After going down in the first ODI, SL made a significant comeback to beat the visitors comfortably in the next two games and seal the series. Chameera was adjudged the Man of the Match in the third ODI, besides winning the Player of the Series.