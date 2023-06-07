Sports

SL pacer Dushmantha Chameera races to 50 ODI wickets: Stats

Sri Lanka pacer Dushmantha Chameera claimed 4/63 versus Afghanistan (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka pacer Dushmantha Chameera claimed 4/63 versus Afghanistan in the third and final ODI in Hambantota on Wednesday. Chameera's four-wicket-haul has seen him get to 50 wickets in the 50-over format. He also helped SL to bowl out the Afghans for a paltry 116 in just 22.2 overs. Besides Chameera, spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claimed a three-fer. Here we decode the stats.

Chameera claims a solid four-fer

Lahiru Kumara handed SL a dream start before Chameera joined the party. Together they claimed six wickets between them to leave Afghanistan reeling at 77/6. In the 5th over, Chameera claimed two wickets by dismissing Rahmat Shah, who slapped a wide ball to the keeper. Hashmatullah Shahidi then nicked one down the leg. Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi were the next to follow.

50 ODI scalps for Chameera

In 44 ODI matches, Chameera has 50 scalps at 33.16. Versus Afghanistan, he has seven wickets from three games at 17.71. Chameera claimed his maiden four-wicket haul in ODIs, besides he also owns a fifer (5/16 against Bangladesh). 23 of his 50 ODI scalps have come in Sri Lanka. He averages 36.04 on home soil.